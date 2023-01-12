Swiftly Systems, Inc. Digitally Enables 15,000 SMBs to Compete with E-Commerce and Retail Giants

Swiftly's industry-leading retail media technology and solutions drive digital transformation and accelerate growth across thousands of food retailers and convenience stores.

SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiftly®, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced the release of its new, much-requested SMB platform. This launch democratizes access to the Swiftly platform to over 15,000 small-to-medium sized brick-and-mortar retailers (SMBs) empowering them with the innovative portfolio of retail tools and solutions to own their digital customer relationship with an enterprise grade platform that has adapted to meet the needs of the small and mid-market retailer. This will bring Swiftly's network of retailers to over 25,000 stores nationwide, representing over 12% of the grocery and convenience store locations in the US.

To accelerate the success of SMB retailers, Swiftly is making this announcement in conjunction with two launch partners— Alliance Retail Group (ARG) and Skupos. Their customers are empowered with an easy to integrate, low-cost digital platform that will offer advertisers access to the largest network of stores in the country.

While today's retailers understand the need for digital solutions to compete against big box retailers, they have historically been limited by their lack of financial and engineering resources. This new platform not only addresses those challenges but creates solutions for SMBs in the wake of looming consolidations like that of Kroger and Albertsons, which is expected to yield greater scale with consumers and increased digital power, rivaling Walmart and other large retailers.

With this announcement, Swiftly helps to close that gap in significant ways, ensuring these retailers are not losing business to digital giants. By giving SMBs access to the technology and tools they need to drive new revenue streams with faster speed to market and little to no upfront cost, the scales tip more evenly in favor of small-to-medium sized retailers.

"As the retail industry rapidly consolidates, small to medium-sized retailers need to act now to solidify digital customer relationships and build new margin-rich revenue streams," said Henry Kim, co-founder and CEO of Swiftly. "Competition and technical complexity make it harder than ever for brick-and-mortar retailers to stand out to consumers. The launch of our platform, and the subsequent partnerships with ARG and Skupos, are reinforcing our mission to democratize retail technology for brick-and-mortar stores across the country."

"Our partnership with Swiftly is the answer our independent retailers need to boost their digital presence and level the competition in an increasingly challenging retail market. In partnership with Swiftly, we are putting our independent grocers on a level playing field with companies like Kroger and Walmart, so that they can own their digital customer relationships and capture valuable digital advertising revenue streams," said Mike Bokarae, Chief Development Officer at ARG. "With industry consolidation on the horizon, time is of the essence. Our independent grocers can now leverage their advantages in speed and nimbleness and the power of the network that Swiftly and ARG represent to outmaneuver the competition."

With today's shopper becoming more tech savvy and with market conditions continuing to fluctuate, loyalty will continue to reign supreme. Not only are retail giants competing to capture loyal consumers but are quickly becoming the world's largest digital advertising platforms, attracting new customers through numerous channels. However, there is still a significant opportunity for brick-and-mortar retailers to regain the upper hand with customers and to grow their digital loyalty and retail media programs through innovation.

"The partnership with Swiftly showcases our commitment to accelerating growth for our partner retailers. With Swiftly, we will offer a best-in-class consumer-facing mobile app and a retail media offering to help independent convenience stores compete with the digital capabilities of 7-Eleven and other large convenience store chains," said Jake Bolling, CEO and Founder at Skupos. "The Swiftly technology platform meets the evolving needs of our customers and brings industry-leading personalization capabilities to our offer platform to build long-term shopper loyalty and increase sales. With Swiftly, we enable a unified, digital experience that helps customers shop more efficiently and save money while making the independent convenience store brands' most attractive sales channel."

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enables retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace. For more information, visit www.swiftly.com.

About Skupos

Skupos drives revenue growth across all segments of the convenience retail industry through technology that connects both retailers and brands to their shoppers. With a focus on independent stores and small chains which make up nearly 80% of the market, the Skupos platform enables both retailers and brands to compete through better understanding and serving their customers. Founded in 2016, a growing network of 15,000+ customers across all 50 states rely on Skupos to boost sales volume and increase their customer base. For more information, visit www.skupos.com.

Alliance Retail Group

Alliance Retail Group (ARG) is the largest self-negotiating grocery ad group in the United States. ARG is a retailer owned LLC that passes 100% of the vendors trade funds to its members with a transparent fee-based business model. Our nonprofit business model is pay as we go with nothing retained at year end.

With over 1000 independent supermarkets in 25+ states, ARG provides the lowest cost of goods possible to our members. As a cooperative, ARG negotiates with our trade partners to give our retailers the power of a big box banner with the freedom of an independent grocer. Collectively, our annual retail sales now exceed $8 billion.

