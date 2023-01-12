Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Expands Alarm Division with Acquisition of Bevan Security Systems in New Jersey

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Bevan Security Systems, which provides comprehensive security and alarm services for commercial and residential customers in New Jersey. This addition strengthens Pye-Barker's alarm division and enhances its services offered in New Jersey. Through heavy acquisition in recent months, Pye-Barker has become the leading fire and life safety company in the Northeastern United States.

Bevan Security is headquartered in Delran, New Jersey, and specializes in burglar and fire alarm systems, access control, central station monitoring, surveillance systems and 24-hour emergency service. Founded in 1986 by Randall J. Bevan, the company grew from a small business in a home office to a market leader that acquired and integrated seven additional alarm companies. Bevan is committed to continuous improvement and ongoing advancement and demonstrates this focus through its formalized employee training programs and its exceptional service to customers.

"One of the core tenants at Bevan Security Systems is the continual improvement to ensure our customers get the best service," said Randall Bevan, President of Bevan Security. "With Pye-Barker's guidance, we have additional opportunities to serve our community and our employees with excellence."

"Like Pye-Barker, Bevan Security was built on entrepreneurial spirit and growth, while maintaining the values of a family-owned business," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We are proud of Pye-Barker's strong acquisition strategy and our ability to attract companies like Bevan that align with our culture of commitment to quality work and investment in team members."

Bevan Security will continue to operate with their highly trained team of technicians.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety also recently acquired New Jersey-based Reliable Alarms Systems, Inc., which specializes in fire alarm, access control and security systems for commercial and residential properties.

Both transactions were coordinated by Philip Gardner, President of B Safe, which merged with Pye-Barker Fire & Safety in April 2022.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 145 locations and 4,200 team members. It's a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing best-in-class training for its team members while offering industry competitive benefits.

Philip H. Gardner

President, B Safe, LLC

phgardner@bsafealarms.com

Eric Garner

CEO, Pye-Barker Alarm Division

(801) 395-8738

egarner@pyebarkerfire.com

