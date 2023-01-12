PGT Trucking Expands Executive Team with Promotions in Accounting and Safety

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, announces the promotion of Sharyn Stewart to Controller and Joseph Newton to Director of Safety, solidifying the company's leadership for the upcoming year.

As Controller, Stewart will oversee PGT's Accounting and Accounts Payable Departments, focusing on the financial reporting process, expense analysis and operating efficiencies. Stewart has been with PGT since 2011, holding positions from Staff Accountant to Assistant Controller. Prior to joining PGT, Stewart had 13 years of experience as an accounting manager for a real estate development firm.

Stewart has a Bachelor of Arts in economics, with minors in accounting and mathematics, from Youngstown State University, graduating summa cum laude. She currently resides in East Palestine, Ohio.

"During her time at PGT, Shari has been a tremendous asset to our Financial Team," stated Luis Guzman, PGT Trucking Chief Financial Officer. "With her experience and leadership, Shari will elevate the efficiency and accuracy of PGT's fiscal operations."

Newton joined PGT in 2016 as a Safe Operations Manager, becoming Senior Manager of Securement & Safe Operations in 2018. Prior, he spent 23 years in manufacturing, gaining experience in transportation by managing the shipping and receiving department. In his new role, Newton will lead the team of PGT Safe Operations Managers, ensuring the reliable performance of drivers and equipment, and oversee company safety policies.

Newton maintains professional memberships through the American Trucking Associations and National Association of Trailer Manufacturers, and he resides in Zelienople, PA, with his wife and three children.

"For the past seven years, Joseph has set the standard for PGT's Safe Operations Managers," stated Paul Vargo, PGT Trucking Vice President, Safety & Risk. "I am confident that Joseph will use his extensive safety and securement knowledge to grow this department and reaffirm PGT's commitment to safety."

