Moov Welcomes GlobalFoundries, GE Capital Veteran David Duke to Lead Enterprise Partnerships

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moov , the largest global marketplace for used semiconductor equipment, today announced David Duke as Head of Enterprise Partnerships. A 27-year semiconductor industry veteran, Duke has led over $1bn in strategic fab-level sales and exclusive remarketing of semiconductor equipment, including developing and running the largest equipment resale operations in the world at GlobalFoundries and GE Capital.

"We are excited to welcome equipment remarketing pioneer and semiconductor industry veteran, David Duke, to Moov," said Moov CEO and co-founder Steven Zhou. "David's expertise stems from decades of experience devoted to semiconductor equipment, first as an executive at top equipment manufacturers focusing on their service offerings, and then building the largest remarketing programs in the world at GE Capital and GlobalFoundries. David Duke is the type of world-class talent we know will continue to make Moov successful as we deepen our global partnerships with semiconductor manufacturers in 2023 and beyond."

Duke has held executive positions at semiconductor equipment behemoths AMAT, KLA, and Cymer (ASML), focusing on equipment services. At GE Capital, Duke served as VP of Sales, leading US and European sales of semiconductor and test equipment. At GlobalFoundries, Duke was responsible for acquisitions, valuations, and recovery of surplus assets, building GlobalFoundries' remarketing process to world-class standards. Most recently, Duke served as President of US and Korea for Kateeva, a precision deposition equipment manufacturer.

"I was initially drawn to Moov because Moov's approach is highly transparent, ethical, and truly has customers' best interests in mind," said David Duke, Head of Enterprise Partnerships at Moov. "With the technology, marketplace data, and full aftermarket service suite Moov offers, manufacturers can more robustly incorporate used equipment into their enterprise procurement strategy and recoup capital on pre-owned assets at a scale never before possible."

Duke will be responsible for establishing and growing Moov's new Enterprise Partnerships division. In this role, he will oversee enterprise partnerships with semiconductor manufacturers to leverage surplus equipment in a way that moves the needle strategically beyond individual tool sales. Moov offers chipmakers a turnkey solution to resell idle assets. Moov's global marketplace and wealth of secondary capital equipment market data offers sellers immediate access to global demand and data-driven valuation solutions to make more intelligent decisions. Moov's global team offers expertise in equipment sales including compliance with trade and financial regulations. The new Enterprise Partnerships division will focus on complex, multi-asset sales including supporting manufacturers' equipment needs during fab acquisition or divestiture. For more information on Moov's strategic equipment remarketing services contact enterprise@moov.com .

Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and Austin, Texas, Moov is a technology-driven marketplace and asset management platform that matches buyers and sellers of pre-owned semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Built by a team with more than 50 years of experience in the manufacturing equipment brokerage industry, Moov's platform ensures accurate listings and faster transactions. CEO Steven Zhou and Managing Director Maxam Yeung co-founded the company in 2017. To learn more, please visit Moov.co .

