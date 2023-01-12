Lubbock-based Pediatrician Dr. Caroline Majors Recognized for Outstanding Patient Care by Superior HealthPlan

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Caroline Majors, a pediatrics specialist with Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, has been awarded the annual Physician Summit Award by Superior HealthPlan. The award is given to one Texas provider each year who demonstrates a commitment to providing high-quality and comprehensive healthcare to their patients. Dr. Majors was presented with the award in late 2022.

"Superior relies on quality providers like Dr. Majors to meet the needs of our members," said Dr. David Harmon, Chief Medical Director at Superior. "We're proud to recognize her dedication to the Lubbock community and look forward to our continued partnership so we can fulfill our purpose of transforming the health of Texas communities, one person at a time."

The Physician Summit Award acknowledges the extraordinary efforts of a physician to provide quality care and clinical excellence to Superior members. Dr. Majors was chosen due to her dedication to preventive care, quality partnership with Superior, and a commitment to collaborating with her patients and their guardians that can lead to healthy growth and development.

"I am very thankful to receive the Physician Summit Award from Superior HealthPlan," said Dr. Majors. "The recognition inspires me to work harder to provide quality care and to make a difference in the community. I love what I do and it's an honor to be given an award for something I am passionate about."

Dr. Majors, who is board-certified by the American Academy of Pediatrics, has been a pediatrician for 24 years, including the past 15 in Lubbock. She graduated from University of Santo Tomas in 1993 and has 30 years of experience in the medical field.

"What I find most rewarding about pediatrics is working closely with children and their families," she said. "I enjoy fostering relationships with my patients over the years and am able to play a role in their overall health as they grow. I have the best job because I get to do something inherently, intensely fun, which is taking care of and interacting with children."

About Superior HealthPlan

Founded in 1999, Superior HealthPlan is a managed care company that delivers quality health care throughout Texas. Committed to transforming the health of the community, one person at a time, Superior supports active local involvement in all 254 Texas counties with 3,000 employees throughout the state. Superior is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. More information on Superior can be found at www.SuperiorHealthPlan.com.

