AudioEye Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), an industry-leading SaaS accessibility platform delivering website accessibility compliance to businesses of all sizes, will present and host investor meetings at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference being held on January 18-19, 2023. Kelly Georgevich, Chief Financial Officer, will present on Wednesday, January 18 at 1:00ET. The presentation can be accessed live by visiting AEYE Sidoti Presentation.

(PRNewsfoto/AudioEye, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Investors interested in 1x1 meetings should contact the Sidoti team at conference@sidoti.com.

About AudioEye

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies and content creators solve every aspect of web accessibility—from finding and resolving issues to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, Samsung, Tommy Hilfiger, and others, AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access, visit www.audioeye.com.

Contact

MZ North America

Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA

561-489-5315

AEYE@mzgroup.us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AudioEye, Inc.