Veggie Grill Launches New Limited-Time 'Bitchin' Menu' Collaboration

Veggie Grill is partnering with Bitchin' Sauce to make Veganuary even more Bitchin!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veggie Grill, the world's leading destination for convenient, craveable, plant-based food is excited to announce a new, limited-time menu collaboration with Bitchin' Sauce, a cult-favorite brand of creamy, savory, plant-based dips sold in more than 12,000 retailers nationwide. Both born in Southern California, these plant-based pioneers are teaming up to make the world a more Bitchin place, one bite at a time.

The limited-time menu, available today at all 31 Veggie Grill locations nationwide, features four innovative options including,

Bitchin' Burger, VG Classic Burger with Original Bitchin' Sauce

Bitchin' Bowl, Harvest Bowl with Original Bitchin' Sauce

Bitchin' BLTA with Chipotle Bitchin' Sauce

Bitchin' Nachos with Chipotle Bitchin' Sauce

"We are ecstatic to launch this exclusive LTO menu collaboration with Bitchin' Sauce and inspire a new wave of plant-based eating among an even broader group of consumers," said Brandon LaChance, Chief Marketing Officer for Veggie Grill. "The synergies between both brands make them the perfect partner to celebrate Veganuary and make the world a lot more 'bitchin'."

"Bitchin' Sauce is delighted to partner with Veggie Grill in our first venture into food service," said Harrison Edwards, Chief Marketing Officer for Bitchin' Sauce. "Bitchin' Sauce is oh so Bitchin' atop a totally Bitchin' Burger or smothered across a warm Harvest bowl like the ones we used to make at the San Diego Farmers Markets. Teaming up with like-minded brand Veggie Grill enables us to return to our roots and serve delicious food to more Bitchin' people. We couldn't think of a better partner than the pioneer of plant-based restaurants."

Recently, Veggie Grill opened its third East Coast location in Midtown Manhattan with a mission of empowering plant-based eating across the world while revolutionizing traditional comfort food to be deliciously vegan. As shown with this newest partnership, Veggie Grill is constantly rolling out inventive ways to bring delicious plant-based eating to the masses. Like Veggie Grill, Bitchin' Sauce has developed a cult-like following across the country, offering consumers plant-based cuisine that's anything but boring.

For more information about Veggie Grill, follow the brand online and on Instagram. To find your nearest Veggie Grill location, visit https://veggiegrill.com/locations/.

About Veggie Grill

Veggie Grill is the leading 100% plant-based fast-casual restaurant brand in the United States with a mission to inspire and empower plant-based eating across the world. Whether you are in the mood for healthy plant-based bowls and salads or classic burgers and sandwiches, Veggie Grill has you covered with food the world can love. Opened in 2006, Veggie Grill has 35 locations in California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Massachusetts, and New York City. For more information, locations and the full menu, please visit www.veggiegrill.com.

About Bitchin' Sauce



Bitchin' Sauce is made from raw, California almonds and is Gluten-Free, Vegan, Kosher, Project Non-GMO Certified, and totally Bitchin'. First introduced in the San Diego farmers markets, Bitchin' Sauce has single-handedly pioneered the nut-based dip category. Their award-winning dips are available in major retailers nationwide such as Costco, Sprouts, Target, Walmart, and Whole Foods Market. Try out their creamy dips on your favorite savory foods — from fish tacos to Bitchin' Burgers! Sold in the refrigerated dip section of your local grocery store.

