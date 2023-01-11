Topgolf Kicking Off 2023 with Opening of Charleston Venue

Topgolf's 87th global venue is located 10 miles from downtown Charleston

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More play is coming Charleston's way: Modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf announced today it will open its 87th global venue on Friday, Jan. 20. Located at 5000 Topgolf Way in North Charleston, the venue will be near the Charleston Area Convention Center and the Tanger Outlets at International Boulevard.

"Charleston is an ideal community for Topgolf – it has a fun, vibrant culture with people seeking new and exciting experiences," said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer Gen Gray. "We've been eager to bring our style of play to Charleston and are excited to offer a place where people can have fun and not take themselves too seriously."

Players at Topgolf Charleston will be welcomed to 72 climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels. The idea: Players take aim at on-field targets and rack up points based on the game they choose to play. To take the experience up a notch, the venue is fully equipped with Topgolf's Toptracer ball-tracking technology, enabling Players to track their ball's flight path and metrics while playing virtual courses or games like Angry Birds.

Adding to the good time, Players will also have access to a nine-hole mini-golf course, a full-service restaurant with chef-inspired menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round family-friendly programming. With large private event rooms, Topgolf Charleston will be the perfect place to host any occasion – from birthdays and bachelorette parties to corporate retreats and meetings.

This will be Topgolf's third entertainment venue in South Carolina, following venues in Greenville and Myrtle Beach.

Topgolf Charleston will employ roughly 300 Playmakers, and those interested in joining the team can apply on Topgolf's career website. For more info on Topgolf Charleston, visit the venue's location page and plan a time to come play around with us.

Topgolf venues bring people together to play in a dynamic, technology-driven golf entertainment experience. With an energetic atmosphere, Topgolf venues feature high-tech gaming, outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menus, hand-crafted cocktails, music, corporate and social event spaces, and more. Topgolf entertains more than 20 million Players annually at 87 locations across the globe. To learn more or plan your visit, go to topgolf.com.

