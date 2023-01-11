Tint World® Ranked for 10th Consecutive Year Among the Top Franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®

Prominent business publication names the National Automotive Styling Centers™ franchise to its influential lists of top-performing opportunities for the 10th consecutive year

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, was recognized for the 10th consecutive year as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks Tint World® 368th for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. (PRNewswire)

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Tint World®'s position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"This is the 10th year in a row that Tint World® appears in the prestigious Entrepreneur Franchise 500®, which confirms that our strategy for growth is working," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Our vision and commitment to franchisees distinguishes us in this industry, and we're continuing to offer proven, repeatable systems and innovative support to drive their success in 2023."

To view Tint World® in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands Jan. 17.

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World®

Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coating, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile Services™ include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit www.TintWorld.com or https://www.tintworld.com/franchise-opportunities .

TINT WORLD® CONTACT:

Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO

(888) 944-8648

info@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tint World