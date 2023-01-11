Garmin Navionics+ marine mapping now available in ECHOMAP series chartplotters

ECHOMAP chartplotter series offers Garmin's best built-in mapping solution that delivers access to daily chart updates, new Auto Guidance+ technology and more

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN), the world's most innovative and recognized marine electronics manufacturer, today announced its newest marine mapping solution, Garmin Navionics+™, is now available preloaded into select ECHOMAP™ Ultra and ECHOMAP UHD2 series chartplotters. This all-in-one mapping solution features vibrant colors and a streamlined interface, plus a one-year subscription to daily map updates to deliver superior inland and coastal coverage from the world's No. 1 name in marine mapping.1

"In our pursuit to provide the greatest global cartography solutions to our customers, we're excited to offer preloaded Garmin Navionics+ mapping throughout our full range of chartplotters, now including the popular ECHOMAP Ultra and ECHOMAP UHD2 series," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Thanks to the built-in detail-rich mapping from Garmin Navionics+, you'll know the waters as if you grew up fishing them."

Offering a myriad of features—including an all-new map presentation and daily map updates—Garmin Navionics+ mapping is designed to smoothly guide boaters on the water, or quickly lead anglers to where the fish may be hiding. It also features color-shaded target depth ranges, up to 1-foot depth contours, shallow water shading and access to ActiveCaptain® community content for valuable insight on points of interest, recommendations and advice from fellow boaters.

New, redesigned map presentation

Garmin Navionics+ offers an improved look and feel—with a vibrant color palette and greater detail of inland and coastal features—to deliver a new, on-screen map presentation for more intuitive navigation on the lake or at sea. This new interface displays maps in striking detail with a crystal-clear look at the depths below the boat, as well as surrounding structure and navigational aids above the waterline.

Up to 5,000 daily updates

With up to 5,000 updates to map content every day, Garmin Navionics+ offers the freshest insights about any body of water for enhanced situational awareness and peace of mind while navigating. Daily map updates combine millions of contributions from private and public surveyors, crowd-sourced data and more, delivering fresh, up-to-date content each time mariners leave shore. With coverage of more than 42,000 lakes worldwide, daily updates allow for immediate access to new lake content and chart data as it is released. A one-year subscription is included and once activated, customers can access unlimited daily map updates using the ActiveCaptain app. For quick-and-easy access to ongoing up-to-date content after the first year, customers can opt-in for an auto-renewal subscription.

Advanced autorouting technology

ECHOMAP Ultra customers can also take advantage of preloaded Auto Guidance+ technology2 that combines the best of Garmin and Navionics automatic routing features to offer faster route calculations and improved routing detail. After selecting departure and arrival points, Auto Guidance+ considers a variety of factors—overhead clearance, chart data, popular routes and desired depth—then creates a suggested route for mariners to follow to their destination. ECHOMAP UHD2 customers can download this feature via the ActiveCaptain app.

See more with premium Garmin Navionics Vision+™ content

For more advanced features, boaters and anglers can upgrade to premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ using the ActiveCaptain app or Garmin.com, to discover more about the coasts they cruise or lakes they fish. Premium Garmin cartography includes all the standard features found in Garmin Navionics+, with the addition of high-resolution relief shading, sonar imagery, unique 3D views, high-resolution satellite imagery, aerial photography and more.

Fish like a local with Garmin Navionics+ today

Available now, the ECHOMAP Ultra series chartplotters comes preloaded with Garmin Navionics+ combined mapping for inland and coastal waters, while the ECHOMAP UHD2 5" and 7" chartplotters offer a choice of either built-in Garmin Navionics+ inland or coastal content.

Existing customers with built-in LakeVü™ g3 inland maps or BlueChart® g3 coastal charts can also take advantage of the latest Garmin Navionics+ all-in-one mapping solution with an easy upgrade. Click here for a full list of compatible devices and to upgrade today. Premium Garmin Navionics Vision+ cartography can also be purchased at Garmin.com or through the ActiveCaptain app. To learn more, visit Garmin.com/marine.

