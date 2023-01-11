Cantos Gaming, a New Developer of Real-time Strategy Games, Is Excited to Announce the Development of Its Newest Title, Coloniser

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantos Gaming is based in Charlotte, North Carolina building on the experienced videogame talent in the Queen City, Triad Area, and greater Carolinas. At Cantos Gaming, our goal is to create games that are not only entertaining, but also feature new and innovative gameplay mechanics. With Coloniser, we believe we have achieved this balance and are looking forward to bringing this game to strategy game players around the world Summer of 2023.

In Coloniser, players take on the role of colonists seeking to start their own kingdoms and conquer new lands. The game features massive, open-world maps that offer a fresh spin on traditional RTS gameplay. Players will need to use all of their cunning and strategy to succeed in the world of Coloniser, where every decision has consequences and no two games are the same.

One of the standout features of Coloniser is its deep, innovative multiplayer gameplay that is solely player vs player. We will share much more information on this facet of the game closer to our private Alpha release this Spring.

At Cantos Gaming, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of modern gameplay with interesting new gameplay mechanics while staying true to real time strategy's roots. With Coloniser, we believe we have created a game that will not only entertain, but also challenge and inspire players to play differently. We are excited to bring this game to players around the world and look forward to hearing their feedback. Coloniser is set to launch on PC in 2023. Keep an eye on our website and social media channels for more updates and information.

Learn more on Coloniser.com or visit us at CantosGaming.com

View original content:

SOURCE Cantos Games LLC