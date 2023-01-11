Accounting Firm TYS LLP Announces Leadership Changes

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TYS, LLP, an accounting firm with offices in California and New York, has announced several leadership changes. Glen A. Thomas, CPA, and Lori Lefkowitz have retired; Doris A. Rankins, CPA, has been promoted to Partner.

Doris joined the firm in 2018, bringing over 20 years of public accounting experience to the team, including multi-state taxation and taxation of C corporations, S corporations, and Partnerships of all sizes with a specialization in closely-held businesses. Doris also has extensive experience in rental real estate and the application of tangible property regulations.

As a new partner at TYS, Doris' experience and skillset are valued additions to the leadership team. "We're committed to 'thinking forward', something we believe benefits all of our clients, and for that, we rely on the vast experience of our leadership team," says Chief Operating Officer Melissa D. Wallace, CPA.

The move is an exciting one for the firm, as TYS continues to expand its portfolio in real estate and corporate taxation. "As Doris moves into her new partner role, we know that she will continue to provide exceptional service to our clients, and she will be an even greater asset to TYS," Melissa continued.

Lori Lefkowitz has been a Partner with TYS since 2020, guiding individuals and their businesses through the maze of tax, business compliance, and decision-making. Within her work with TYS, Lori has been instrumental in bettering the firm's understanding with her work with same-sex couples to navigate the tax implications of marriage or domestic partnerships.

TYS wishes Lori all the best as she starts her next chapter. Her energy and care for the firm and its clients will be greatly missed.

Glen A. Thomas, CPA, Co-Founder and Of Counsel for TYS, has helped guide businesses through acquisitions, successions, and other transitions. Glen's career began in 1983, when he founded Thomas York, LLP, with Chris York in 2007. The addition of Tim Shortsleeve in 2010 formed the present company: TYS.

Glen has been a driving force in the Accounting community as a member of the CalCPA Society Accounting Education Committee and a member of the Business Advisory Board at the School of Business at California State University, Chico.

"Glen's extensive knowledge, unparalleled client service, and drive to make TYS an industry leader have had a major impact on our firm from day one," Melissa said. TYS wishes Glen all the happiness and best wishes in his retirement.

TYS, LLP is a full-service CPA firm providing financial statements, accounting, auditing, tax, bookkeeping, and consulting services with a competitive advantage of over 60 years of construction market experience. For more information, visit www.tysllp.com .

