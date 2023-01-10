Guidehouse Insights Names TIER Leading Shared Micromobility Services Vendor

Hello, Voi, Lime, Gogoro, and Bolt lead the Contenders category; Recognized competitors offer superior customer experience and strong commitment to rider safety

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shared electric micromobility is a relatively new phenomenon that has experienced rapid growth over the past decade, bringing sustainable transportation to cities around the world. A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the competitive landscape for companies providing shared electric micromobility services with e-bikes, e-kick scooters, and seated e-scooters.

(PRNewsfoto/Guidehouse Insights) (PRNewswire)

Shared micromobility users have been drawn to the ease and convenience of renting these vehicles, the speed advantages over other road transportation when travelling through congested cities, and their relatively low usage costs. According to a Leaderboard report from Guidehouse Insights, Berlin-based TIER is the leading competitor in providing shared micromobility services. The company has a solid market presence in more than 260 cities across 22 countries and three global regions, with a strong product portfolio providing shared e-kick scooters, e-bikes, and seated e-scooters.

Hello, Voi, Lime, Gogoro, and Bolt lead the Contenders category; they are well established and recognized competitors with high-quality products, a sizeable customer base, and wide geographic reach. They have implemented practices and technologies to improve rider safety and have partnered with key micromobility stakeholders, including city authorities, to provide important integrations to benefit their riders.

"The popularity of shared micromobility platforms has helped to increase the adoption and public awareness of electric two-wheel vehicles (E2WVs)," says Sagie Evbenata, senior research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "However, despite the strong prospects for shared micromobility, it is a competitive market in an early growth phase that has mostly negative margins and that requires high CAPEX. Therefore, achieving profitability and commercial sustainability remains a considerable challenge."



Recent global developments such as the COVID-19 pandemic and rising energy prices are expected to continue stimulating demand. Other trends that are increasing the appeal and commercial sustainability of shared micromobility include increasing deployments of safety technologies, greater connectivity features to improve the customer experience and rider safety, and the emergence of battery swapping, according to the report.



The report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Shared Micromobility Providers, examines 13 of the leading companies providing shared electric micromobility services with e-bikes, e-kick scooters, and seated e-scooters for a range of criteria under the two main categories of Strategy and Execution. One company ranked as a Leader, seven as Contenders, and five as Challengers. As these rankings are a snapshot in time, the ratings are likely to change over time as this nascent market matures, relevant policies and regulations are developed, and consumer needs evolve. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at www.guidehouseinsights.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Shared Micromobility Providers, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

For more information, contact:

Cecile Fradkin for Guidehouse

+1.646.941.9139

cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse Insights