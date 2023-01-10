Grant Schmidt of Hilgers Graben Recognized Among Region's Top Young Attorneys by D Magazine

Leader of growing firm's Dallas office honored four years in a row

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, trial lawyer Grant Schmidt has been named to D Magazine's list of the "Best Lawyers Under 40." The annual list, published in the January 2023 issue, is compiled based on peer nominations, followed by close review by an independent panel of distinguished attorneys working in conjunction with the magazine's editors.

Mr. Schmidt is the managing partner of the Dallas office of Hilgers Graben PLLC a growing national firm of experienced litigators focused on commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services and trademark law.

Before joining the firm, Mr. Schmidt was a partner in the Dallas office of Winston & Strawn. He was part of a high-profile trial team that secured the only acquittal in a health care fraud prosecution involving 21 separate defendants.

"This sort of honor is no surprise to us. The fact Grant works at this level and that his clients appreciate him for it, is one of the things that prompted us to make him a part of our practice," said Heather Hilgers, a founder of the firm.

Mr. Schmidt's background includes a clerkship with Judge Sam A. Lindsay of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas and a current role as president of the Federal Bar Association's Dallas Chapter. He earned his law degree from The University of Texas School of Law and his undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite nationwide litigation firm specializing in complex commercial and intellectual property litigation, discovery counsel services, and trademark services. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide top-notch legal services while significantly driving down costs for its clients. It has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America four times. The firm was named a "Best Law Firm" for 2022 and 2023 by U.S. News and World Report and Best Lawyers in America. The firm has offices in Lincoln and Omaha, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Miami and West Palm Beach, St. Louis, San Diego, and Washington D.C.

