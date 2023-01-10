THE GOOD FEET STORE RANKED AMONG THE TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

The recognition program honors the world's most successful franchises

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Good Feet Store, market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports for every foot and lifestyle, today announced its recognition as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 44th annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2023 Franchise 500® ranks The Good Feet Store as #287 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. This #287 rank represents an improvement of 105 spots since 2022, and 131 spots since 2020. The Good Feet Store is also ranked #1 in its product category.

The Good Feet Store logo (PRNewsfoto/The Good Feet Store) (PRNewswire)

"The past year underscores the extraordinary opportunities that the franchise industry presents for entrepreneurs of all levels," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to our 44th annual Franchise 500 list represent some of the most innovative, creative, and trusted brands across many industries and highlight what it takes to build the kind of momentum that drives long-lasting success."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 44-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. More than 1,320 franchises were evaluated, and each franchise was given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points. Ultimately, the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 44 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. The Good Feet Store's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

"We are honored by this recognition as it is a testament to The Good Feet Store's business growth and retail expansion over the years," said Richard Moore, CEO of The Good Feet Store. "Our continued expansion and success are a direct result of collaborative relationships with both our franchisees and investors, along with the efficacy and proven results of our personally fit arch supports."

Anyone looking to invest in their health or who experiences foot, knee, hip, or back pain is invited for a free, one-on-one, in-depth consultation with a Good Feet Arch Support Specialist. For more information on The Good Feet Store and the Good Feet Arch Supports, please visit www.goodfeet.com.

Results can also be seen in the January/February 2023 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 17th. To view The Good Feet Store in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

About The Good Feet Store

For more than 30 years, The Good Feet Store has provided a non-surgical solution to pain relief: a 3-step system that works to improve and maintain proper foot alignment by exercising and strengthening the muscles, tendons, and ligaments of the feet. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, Calif. and supplied exclusively to more than 220 retail locations across the U.S. and abroad. The Good Feet Store has been featured in top-tier media publications such as Runner's World, Huffington Post and Los Angeles Times, among others. For additional information about The Good Feet Store and its Lifetime Limited Warranty, visit www.goodfeet.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Good Feet Store