First Call, Horton, Grow Farms Texas Team Up for Irving, TX Expansion

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Call Logistics, together with its asset-based division FC TRANS and parent organization Horton Fruit, recently celebrated the opening of a new location in Irving, TX.

The facility, built to house 35,000 square feet of dry storage and an additional 13,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space, provides a strategic expansion for both First Call and Horton’s shipping, warehousing and distribution networks. (PRNewswire)

The facility, built to house 35,000 square feet of dry storage and an additional 13,000 square feet of temperature-controlled space, provides a strategic expansion for both First Call and Horton's shipping, warehousing and distribution networks.

"We are thrilled to be operating in Texas, and to become a resource for all types of businesses," said Horton President Mike Wise. "Our team has extensive experience in produce and logistics, and now we can offer efficient and effective solutions to our customers from a region experiencing tremendous growth."

The office's carefully selected location gives First Call partners several key advantages to managing dry goods and produce originating from Mexico and Texas, including quick access to a variety of fresh products and a crucial quality assurance checkpoint for more successful deliveries.

Inside First Call's Partnership with Horton & Grow Farms Texas

Horton Fruit's sister company, Grow Farms Texas, will operate a sales office out of the new facility. Tommy Wilkins, Director of Sales with Grow Farms Texas and 47-year veteran of the produce industry, notes the collaboration with First Call and Horton heralds exciting opportunities to serve a wider network of businesses.

"Logistics plays such a major role in our business," Wilkins said. "This new facility and this partnership can provide so many options and solutions for our customers. Through excellent communication, customer service and our collective industry experience, I think this will be an asset to a lot of companies."

First Call Logistics, FC Trans and Horton Fruit's combined resources enables this collaborative effort to answer increased demand for both full truckload and LTL shipments and provides partnering businesses with more efficient year-round supply chain solutions.

First Call's Produce Network Is Still Growing

First Call's strategic partnerships are essential to providing clients with the best available rates, network connections and assets needed to achieve a resilient supply chain. Through the new Irving location, FCL and its partnering companies gain access to an extensive supply of goods in the Food & Beverage vertical, including:

· Horton Fruit's packing and distribution center in Louisville, KY, along with its Midwest and Southeast fruit and vegetable growing programs and partnerships sold under the Grow Farms brand.

· A substantial network of operators in Mexico, represented by Grow Farms, supplying mangos, avocados, peppers, cucumbers, squash, and beans as well as Texas farmers producing Texas cabbage and onions.

"We spoke to a few customers recently at a big show in Orlando who were talking about loading LTLs in different parts of the Midwest. If we could get them to Dallas, we could be so much more efficient than what they're doing now." – Tommy Wilkins

What This Means for First Call Partners

More Robust Shipping Network: Access to additional network contacts, facilities and shipping assets with even more efficient solutions for moving freight anywhere in the country.

Key Location: Irving, TX is a hub for commerce across virtually every vertical, placing FCL partners that much closer to their end customers.

LTL and Warehousing Services: Beyond the shared warehousing space, FCL will also offer additional value-added services including pallet restacking, cross docking, LTL and expedite freight.

Real-Time Communication: FCL's investments in shipment tracking technology support real-time visibility for its entire carrier network.

"First Call's expansion into Irving, TX will put us in prime position to help out new and existing partners," said First Call Co-CEO Kyle Bland. "We want to be a one-stop shop for customers to carry, warehouse, and distribute. Warehousing services are the next logical step in making that vision a reality."

Click here for more on partnering with First Call, the benefits of 3PL services and what makes FCL unique in the logistics space.

