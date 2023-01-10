CLASH Endurance Daytona Professional Races to be Showcased Via Multiple Airings on FS1 and FS2

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLASH Endurance is thrilled to announce the re-air schedule of its television broadcast capturing the exciting professional races that took place at the Daytona International Speedway on December 2, 2022. Italy's Angelica Olmo, a World Cup Champion and France's three-time Olympian, Vincent Luis, claimed the winning titles with times of 2:40:11 and 2:23:38 respectively. The global field consisted of short/long-course specialists and World Champions taking on the unique "Daytona Distance," comprised of a 1mi/1.6k swim, 37.5mi/60.3k bike and 8.2mi/13.2k run, all vying for their piece of a $100K prize purse in addition to numerous bonus opportunities.

CLASH Endurance Airs Daytona Pro Triathlon on FS1 and FS2 - don't miss this!

FS1 :

January 15, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. ET

January 22, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. ET

FS2:

January 13, 2023 – 1:00 a.m. ET

January 15, 2023 – 6:00 a.m. ET

January 17, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. ET

January 19, 2023 – 12:30 a.m. ET

January 21, 2023- 11:30 a.m. ET

January 23, 2023 – 1:00 p.m. ET

*Two re-airs were also broadcast prior to announcement via FS1/2 on January 9.

Bill Christy, CEO of CLASH Endurance comments, "The ongoing partnership with FOX Sports is incredibly important to us and we value their support of not only CLASH Endurance, but also the sport of triathlon."

CLASH Endurance® is an innovative sports media and event company led by athletes to provide exceptional race experiences at iconic speedways across the U.S. We embrace inclusion and welcome athletes of all ages and abilities, from elite professionals to first-time participants. CLASH Endurance had four events in 2022 with growth planned in the year ahead across the sports of triathlon, mountain biking, road and trail running. The popular CLASH Endurance DAYTONA is held at the Daytona International Speedway®, home of "The Great American Race™®"—the Daytona 500 and is featured on NBC. In addition, CLASH Endurance Miami that takes place each March at the Homestead-Miami Speedway® is featured on FS1. The brand hosted two new races this year, one in Watkins Glen, NY and Atlanta, GA, on July 8-10 and November 11-13, respectively. The CLASH Endurance Atlanta event included a track-and-trail half marathon in addition to a mountain bike event on the FOX Factory trails located alongside Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. The series will continue expansion in 2023, with select events to leverage professional races with prize purse offerings and global television distribution. More information relating to CLASH Endurance and its events can be found at www.clashendurance.com.

