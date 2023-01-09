American Medical Association (AMA) Grants Journey Biosciences CPT® PLA Code for Novel Predictive Test for Diabetes-Related Kidney Disease

Dedicated CPT® code marks key commercialization milestone to open reimbursement for and adoption of NaviDKD™ predictive diagnostic platform

LEBANON, N.H., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey Biosciences , a biotechnology innovator of predictive screenings for diabetes-related complications, today announced that a dedicated CPT PLA code, 0384U, has been assigned for its flagship product, NaviDKD, by the American Medical Association (AMA). This milestone marks a significant step toward payer billing and payment, and enables broader adoption of the innovative predictive diagnostic platform.

Already clinically validated in major studies for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, the CPT PLA code assignment removes a key barrier to accelerating the commercialization of NaviDKD. Reimbursement largely contributes to the adoption of new healthcare technologies.

NaviDKD analyzes blood biomarkers to assign a 10-year risk score for developing diabetes-related kidney disease. With this predictive screening, patients can receive early clinical and lifestyle interventions that can yield significant health benefits and provide major cost savings to commercial and public payers.

"The establishment of a dedicated CPT PLA code is an important milestone for us and plays a significant role in our commercialization strategy," said Adam Graybill, CEO of Journey Biosciences. "Diabetes-related kidney disease is costly and complex to treat. The ability to bill insurance for NaviDKD creates a meaningful opportunity for the commercialization of our technology platform."

In the US, one in three people with diabetes develops chronic kidney disease (CKD) and 90% of those affected don't know they have it. Costs for treating CKD are rising, with Medicare spend reaching nearly $140 billion in 2020. With each stage of disease progression, costs increase exponentially. Early identification and intervention are essential to slowing or preventing disease progression and reducing healthcare expenditures. NaviDKD enables early clinical intervention by identifying risk before signs or symptoms appear. NaviDKD is positioned to improve economic and health outcomes.

About Journey Biosciences

Journey Biosciences is a biotechnology company dedicated to improving diabetes care. Driven by science, the company develops diagnostic screening tools that help proactively detect, manage, and prevent diabetes-related complications. NaviDKD, their flagship product, is a clinically validated predictive screening for diabetes-related kidney disease. The patented screening platform enables early clinical intervention by identifying risk before signs or symptoms appear. Learn more at www.journeybio.life.

