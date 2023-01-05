SK hynix's Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho Meets with Qualcomm CEO at CES 2023 for Greater Collaboration in Semiconductor Business

Vice Chairman Park Jung -ho meets with top executives of Qualcomm to discuss broad collaboration opportunities

SK hynix to continue to seek collaboration with global tech players beyond borders, industries

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SK hynix Inc. (or "the company", www.skhynix.com) announced today that its Vice Chairman and co-CEO Park Jung-ho discussed ways to strengthen cooperation with global tech companies including Qualcomm Technologies on the sidelines of the CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

Park, along with SK hynix President and co-CEO Kwak Noh-Jung and other executives, met with Qualcomm President and CEO Cristiano Amon on January 4th in Las Vegas.

The leaders' discussions included a wide range of topics such as the broader future industry involving the semiconductor.

Qualcomm Technologies, the world's largest provider of application processor for smartphones, has been expanding its business into automotive and consumer, industrial and networking IOT.

"The leaders met at the right time when Qualcomm Technologies is expanding its realm of business," SK hynix said. "We expect the meetings to pave the way for more active exchanges between the companies and provide our industry-top memory solutions."

Park said that SK hynix's cooperation with global ICT companies will continue beyond borders and industries. "We will explore various business opportunities with our technology through cooperation with global tech companies."

SK hynix’s Vice Chairman and co-CEO Park Jung-ho (right) met with Qualcomm’s President and CEO Cristiano Amon to discuss strengthening their technical partnerships on January 4th (local time) in Las Vegas, the host city of CES 2023. (PRNewswire)

Top executives including SK hynix’s Vice Chairman and co-CEO Park Jung-ho (right) and Qualcomm’s President and CEO Cristiano Amon met on January 4th in Las Vegas on the sidelines of CES 2023 to discuss expanding cooperation between the two companies. (PRNewswire)

