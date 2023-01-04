Kahoot! is featured as part of Zoom curated Essential Apps to energize virtual meetings in one click

Kahoot! has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to introduce Kahoot!'s 360 Essential premium app, part of Zoom curated Essential Apps, creating a more seamless way to bring powerful learning and engagement to online meetings

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning and engagement platform company, today announced that Kahoot! is featured as part of Zoom curated Essential Apps , enabling users with Zoom One Pro, Business, or Business Plus online plans to instantly add engagement and collaborative learning to virtual meetings.

With Kahoot! as a Zoom curated Essential App, Kahoot! is making it easier than ever for corporate teams to bring interactivity and engaging learning to all their online meetings, training, presentations and beyond on Zoom.

"Online meetings now play an essential role in the modern workforce, but many companies have yet to realize their potential for engagement and productivity," said Eilert Hanoa, CEO, Kahoot!. "With powerful solutions like Kahoot!, corporate teams can transform their virtual meetings to bring learning to life, spark collaboration, build team spirit and more. Now, users have even easier access to Kahoot! during their online meetings as part of Zoom curated Essential Apps, empowering any meeting host to take engagement to the next level in seconds."

Kahoot!'s 360 Essential premium app is featured as part of Zoom curated Essential Apps to help grow and manage your business with apps that take meeting notes, engage your team with interactive activities and deliver insights to improve customer conversations.

Kahoot!'s 360 Essential premium app is now available as an Essential App for all Zoom One Pro, Business or Business Plus online subscribers. With this feature, users can access the Kahoot! 360 Essential premium app, along with other Essential Apps, on a Dock within the Zoom Meeting. From there, meeting participants can instantly join a kahoot session, host a kahoot they have created or choose from a collection of ready-to-use interactive learning sessions and start hosting with one click, no account needed.

Users with these plans can also redeem a free one-year Kahoot! 360 Essential license (a $200 value), delivering all the premium features corporate teams need to make virtual meetings, training, presentations more engaging with Kahoot!

With the Kahoot! 360 Essential license, Zoom users can:

Use Kahoot! to share knowledge in team meetings in an engaging way by combining slides with interactive questions

Give every participant a voice with our range of poll questions, feedback, and knowledge sharing

Build team spirit with some friendly competition and engagement

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and host learning sessions that drive compelling engagement. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. Since launch, Kahoot! has hosted hundreds of millions of learning sessions with 8 billion participants (non-unique) in more than 200 countries and regions. The Kahoot! Group includes Clever, the leading US K-12 EdTech learning platform, together with the learning apps DragonBox, Poio, Drops, Actimo, Motimate, and Whiteboard.fi. The Kahoot! Group is headquartered in Oslo, Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, Spain and Poland. Kahoot! is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker KAHOT. To learn more, visit us at kahoot.com. Let's play!

Media Contact:

Falguni Bhuta

falguni@kahoot.com

