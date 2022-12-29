World-Famous Cream Puff Chain, With Cult Following to Open In Salt Lake City Utah

The popular Japanese chain is expanding to Sugarhouse area to serve locals.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is opening its first store in Utah. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open January 7th, 2023.

Originally founded in Osaka, Japan, in 1999, Beard Papa's started as a small bakery and quickly grew to more than 400 locations, in 15 countries and territories, while gaining global recognition for their light and airy cream puffs. The Japanese dessert chain specializes in creating the world's best cream puffs and offers a wide variety of customizable delights.

Guests are able to create their custom flakey puff confections by choosing between eight cream puff shells: original, chocolate eclair, green tea eclair, churro eclair, honey butter eclair, OREO® cookie crumble eclair, and crispy almond. Guests can pick from a variety of creamy custard filling flavors that range from traditional staples to monthly featured flavors.

The menu extends beyond just puff pastries. Offerings such as cheesecake, chocolate fondant, savory pastries, and a blended drinks menu are available.

"The cream puffs are baked fresh on-site daily and are some of the largest cream puffs you will ever experience. The all-natural recipe is simply addicting. I've never met anyone that has tried Beard Papa's that doesn't crave it again the days following." says Mark Nathan, Marketing Director for the franchise.

Unique and Custom Creampuffs for Customers

It works like this: first, pick your outer shell from choices like Green Tea Éclair, Honey Butter, Crispy Almond, and more; then select a filling (Vanilla, Green Tea, or Chocolate). The result is what the Beard Papa's calls the world's best cream puffs according to customers, and they may be right.

Beard Papa's Sugarhouse Salt Lake City will have its grand opening on January 7th at 10am and is located at 905 EAST 2100 SOUTH, SALT LAKE CITY UTAH 84106

On the grand opening day, the Sugarhouse Salt Lake City store will be having giveaways to the first 100 customers. Attendees include local social personalities, neighboring business owners, and special one-time offers for attendees.

To learn more, visit www.beardpapas.com or contact marketing@beardpapas.com

