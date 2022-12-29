OLPX LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Olaplex Holdings, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. ("Olaplex" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OLPX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Olaplex investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Olaplex common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or around September 30, 2021. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

OLPX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) macroeconomic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the offering documents; and (iv) as a result, the offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Olaplex during the relevant time frame, you have until January 17, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

