ELITE PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN SENATOBIA, MISS.

SENATOBIA, Miss., Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 126 Norfleet Drive.

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. To schedule an appointment, call 662-573-3706 or visit elite.urpt.com.

The clinic offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Austin Steward earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He is certified in trigger point dry needling and blood flow restriction training.

Steward specializes in treating acute and chronic orthopedic conditions of the upper extremity, lower extremity and spine.

Elite, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers 24-hour access to care and works with all insurance types.

