SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds BRBW, MPB, COUP, and HZNP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Brunswick Bancorp (OTC: BRBW)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Brunswick Bancorp (OTC: BRBW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of BRBW by Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. ("Mid Penn"). Under the merger agreement, BRBW shareholders will have the option to elect to receive either 0.598 shares of Mid Penn common stock, representing implied per-share consideration of $18.58 based upon Mid Penn's December 27, 2022 closing price of $31.07, or $18.00 in cash for each common share of BRBW they own, subject to proration to ensure that, in the aggregate, 50% of the transaction consideration will be paid in the form of Mid Penn common stock. If you own BRBW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/brbw

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), in connection with its acquisition of Brunswick Bancorp (OTC: BRBW) for approximately $53.9 million in a combination of cash and MPB stock. If you own MPB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mpb

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of COUP by Thoma Bravo that includes a significant minority investment from a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, COUP shareholders will receive $81.00 in cash for each share of COUP common stock owned. If you own COUP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/coup

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of HZNP by Amgen Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HZNP shareholders will receive $116.50 in cash for each share of HZNP common stock owned. If you own HZNP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hznp

