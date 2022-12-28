The Princeton Review's Company Look Back at 2022 and Look Ahead to 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Princeton Review ®, one of the nation's leading and best-known providers of education services, today shared a look back at the company's projects in 2022 and a look ahead to some slated for 2023.

In 2022, The Princeton Review's 41st year, the company helped millions of students learn and succeed in education and career transitions. People used the company's products and services to master school assignments, improve their grades, score their best on standardized tests, research and gain admission to colleges and graduate schools, and maximize their prospects for scholarships and financial aid. The company also helped post-graduates upskill for career advancement as well as prepare for and pass exams required for professional licensing.

The Princeton Review provided most of its test prep and tutoring services in 2022 online, completing a transition that began in 2019 and accelerated in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic transformed the delivery of education across America making remote learning a vital necessity. A company release on May 18, 2022, reported on how well positioned The Princeton Review was to respond to this challenge. Having offered its first online course in 1999, the company had long been a provider of remote education. When the pandemic hit early in 2020, The Princeton Review was uniquely able to rapidly transition its in-person classes to online classes with its proprietary LiveOnline platform which it debuted in 2019. At that time, the company also expanded its roster of online courses and resources enabling it to help an even greater number of student learners. Help them it did: From 2019 to 2021, the number of online sessions The Princeton Review delivered to learners through its retail operations grew 323%.

In 2022, The Princeton Review's products and services included:

• Test-prep courses online for more than 26 tests. Offered in various packages and formats from live online to self-paced options, many of The Princeton Review test-prep courses carry the company's Better Score Money Back Guarantee. Among the company's courses for the SAT®, ACT®, and AP® exams taken by high school students, The Princeton Review's SAT 1400+ course was the most popular in 2022. Among the company's courses for tests taken by applicants to graduate and medical schools—the GMAT®, GRE®, LSAT®, and MCAT® —The Princeton Review's LSAT 165+ and MCAT 513+ courses were among the most popular.



The Princeton Review also offers online courses and resources for exams for professional licensing and certification. Among them are its USMLE Test Pack, a resource for MD candidates taking the medical licensing exam. In 2021, the company debuted its LiveOnline course for the NCLEX-RN®, the exam required for licensing as a Registered Nurse. In 2022, the company released its NCLEX-RN QBank®, a resource that includes prep for the NCLEX test with 1,923 questions purchased from NCSBN (National Council of State Boards of Nursing, Inc.). In 2022, the company also launched its course for the Level III CFA Exam, completing its line of courses for the three exams for professional designation as a CFA® (Chartered Financial Analyst).

• Tutoring online in more than 80 subjects via The Princeton Review's hubs, The Academy and Homework Help . From The Academy, tutors are available to help students in grades 6-12 earn higher grades in their school academics subjects and prepare for important tests. At the Homework Help hub, tutors are available 24/7 on demand to help students tackle homework assignments. In 2022, the top two subjects for which customers requested academic tutoring from The Princeton Review were Algebra and Pre-Calc. The top two subjects for which customers requested homework help tutoring were Algebra II and Calculus.

• Admissions Counseling services for applicants to colleges and medical schools. Some of the "dream" schools to which students working with Princeton Review college admission counselors gained admission are Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Duke, Harvard, Stanford, and UC-Berkeley. MD Candidate, Deepak (class of 2024), offered this testimonial about his experience with The Princeton Review's Medical Admission Team, "They provided invaluable insight when it came to my personal statement edits, primary application reviews…essays and interviews. They are definitely a team worth having in your corner."

• Books. The 150+ Princeton Review books, distributed by Penguin Random House, include test-prep guides, college guides and study aids. In 2022, The Princeton Review published the 37th annual edition of the company's first test-prep book, its guide to the SAT, and the 34th annual edition of its guide to the ACT. The company has published annual editions of its guides to the GRE, GMAT, LSAT and MCAT for decades.



In 2022, eight of the company's 20 guides to AP subject tests were Amazon.com bestsellers in the AP guide category. New books included single subject guides for the English, Math, Reading, and Science sections of the ACT and two books in the college guide line: The Ultimate Guide to HBCUs, published in July, and College Admission 101, released in an updated 3rd edition in May.

In 2022, The Princeton Review also:

• Reported its widely followed annual school rankings in dozens of categories, including:



Top Undergrad and Grad Schools to Study Game Design (March)

Best Value Colleges (April)

Best Colleges (August / It named the top 25 schools in 50 categories based on a 160,000-student survey.)

Top Green Colleges (October)

Top Undergrad and Grad Schools to Study Entrepreneurship (November)

• Conducted several national education surveys, including:



College Hopes & Worries Survey. This survey, which The Princeton Review has annually conducted since 2003, and reported each March, polled 14,100 college applicants and their parents in early 2022 on their application perspectives, "dream" colleges, financial aid need, and more. For 2022, Stanford was #1 on both the student and parent "dream" college lists.



Summer 2022 College Administrator Survey This survey, in its 3rd year, polled nearly 200 college administrators in July on their enrollment forecasts, fall re-openings, COVID protocols, admission test policies, views on the Digital SAT, and more.



The company data managers also surveyed administrators at nearly 2,000 higher education institutions. Data collected from these institutional surveys informs the company's profiles of colleges and graduate schools that are annually updated on its website as well as those published in the company's flagship college guide, The Best 388 Colleges.

• Provided free resources for students, parents, teachers, and counselors:



The Princeton Review made thousands of free resources available to people in 2022. Among them were more than 3,400 events (72% of which were in-person) from college night talks to test strategy sessions to career-related webinars. These were attended by more than 100,000 people including high school students, parents, teachers, counselor/advisors, college and graduate students, and working professionals. The company editors penned hundreds of pages of content published on PrincetonReview.com as well as learning tips that appeared in the company's social media channels. Its education and test experts recorded 20 videos that were added to the company's extensive library on its YouTube channel . The videos provide strategies for earning better grades and better test scores as well as timely advice on test updates. In 2022, the video most viewed on The Princeton Review YouTube channel was: "9 Key Concepts for AP U.S. History / Up-to-Date for 2022."

• Was widely referenced in media stories, programs, and newscasts:



Many national, regional, and local members of the media reached out directly to The Princeton Review for information, comment, and interviews about education issues. Rob Franek , Editor-in-Chief of The Princeton Review, appeared on several national broadcasts including an NBC TODAY August 18 segment sharing his advice for college applicants and highlights of the company's annual Best Colleges rankings. Other national media airing interviews with—or sourcing—Rob on trending topics included CNN, CNBC, HLN, and Teen Kid News which airs on more than 150 television station newscasts. Additionally, over the year, hundreds of colleges and graduate schools referenced their Princeton Review rankings and ratings in their news releases, websites, and social media channels. Many are re-referencing them now in their 2022 end of year highlight releases.

Projects The Princeton Review has in the works for 2023 include:

• Resources for the new Digital PSAT/NMSQT® and SAT. The tests will debut in 2023/2024 at various times and locations. The Digital PSAT/NMSQT will be given in fall 2023 at all test locations. The Digital SAT will be given at international test centers in spring 2023 and at U.S. test centers in spring 2024. The Princeton Review will release its resources for the digital versions of the tests months in advance of their debuts to provide students lead time to prepare for them. Company resources for the tests will include online courses and tutoring, and updated content on its website and guidebooks for the exams.

• Updated editions of the company's popular test prep guides and flagship college guidebook as well as releases of new books. Some new Princeton Review books for 2023 include: GMAT & GRE Math Made Easy (February), and two additional SAT resources: SAT Level Up! Math, and SAT Level Up! Verbal (September). Also, in September The Princeton Review will publish Essays That Kicked Apps and the 16th edition of The K&W Guide to Colleges for Students with Learning Differences.



Said Joshua Park, CEO of The Princeton Review and Tutor.com, "As The Princeton Review begins its 42nd year, we remain committed to the company's core mission: to help students learn, score their best on tests, and succeed in school and beyond. What distinguishes our company is our exceptional ability to help our customers online and on demand, 24/7, and in more than 80 subjects, thanks to our extraordinary technical and editorial staff, our admission experts, and our more than 4,000 tutor/teachers. We look forward to helping even more people in 2023 succeed in their education and career goals—whenever they need us and wherever they are located."

