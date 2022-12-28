KONKA's High-End OLED TVs Lands in the European Market for First Time

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KONKA Group Co., Ltd. ("the Company"; 000016.SZ), a leading technology company, has delivered the first shipment of its high-end OLED TVs to Europe via the China-Europe Railway Express. With over 3,000 units in sizes of 55 and 65 inches arriving on the continent, KONKA is ready to provide customers across the region with a truly immersive cinema-like home viewing experience.

The shipment includes the KONKA 812 Series, which features some 8.3 million self-lighting pixels that can turn on and off individually to achieve an infinite contrast ratio with perfect blacks to deliver truly spectacular picture quality. The ultra-slim TV set also features a cinema-grade panoramic sound field and multiple anti-blur technologies.

KONKA's TV products have been known in the industry for their outstanding display effect and quality as the Company has been a long-time player in the display sector with expertise in Mini LED, OLED, and Micro LED technologies. Now KONKA has chosen its high-end products for entry into Europe, indicating that it has no desire to compete on price with competitors. Instead, it opted to develop its position in the European market with differentiated and quality products. As it always does, the Company adhered to the highest standards and strict quality controls from sample delivery to production for this batch of products.

To bring the high-end KONKA TVs to the European market, KONKA's overseas business division negotiated a new partnership agreement with its long-term OEM partner in Europe. The partner has already secured first place in TV sales for its own brand in the local market which previously focused on low-end and mid-range models. Now looking to expand its business, it chose to bring in the KONKA brand as its high-end product range. Both parties are optimistic about the potential of the products in this market because, through the partnership, they already have products with solid display quality and local operations based on years of laying the groundwork.

The shipment also included over 20,000 smart LED products and kitchen appliances. Positioning Europe as a key market, KONKA is looking to grow in the market with plans to form a full-scale product layout on the continent.

As a platform-based company driven by technological innovation, KONKA's business scope covers consumer electronics products, semiconductor technology, eco-friendly technology, industrial parks, platform service, and investment & finance. Established in 1980, KONKA is China's first Sino-foreign joint consumer electronics enterprise that has been listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Since 1999, KONKA has been ranked among China's top 100 best companies and has also been named one of the "Top 10 most valuable brands in China". With annual revenue of over $7.0 billion, KONKA has more than 40 subsidiaries, 200 sales offices, more than 3,000 service outlets and over 15,000 employees.

