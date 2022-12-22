Iconic Power Hitter To Join and Release his First NFT Collection on FanField's Marketplace

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FanField, the sports tech company co-founded by Michael Vick, has partnered with Jose Canseco to release his very first NFT collection. Two-time World Series Champion, Six-time All-Star, and Four-Time Silver Slugger, you'll be able to find Jose Canseco's exclusive NFT collection on the FanField.io Marketplace this spring.

Jose Canseco Partners with FanField

"We are excited that Jose Canseco has joined our team of All-Stars and that FanField is able to co-create an exclusive NFT collection," said Trevor Paladino, CEO and co-founder of FanField. "Creating a personalized NFT collection for Jose Canseco, a baseball legend, is a huge opportunity and we'll now be able to share with our community a unique part of Canseco's story.

Jose is joining a roster of iconic legends, including Michael Vick and Adrian Peterson, as well as over 100 other collegiate and pro-athletes. Fans and collectors with a FanField account will be able to access the new FanField Marketplace on desktop or mobile, and begin unlocking access to these many athletes through personalized experiences and NFT mystery boxes. Fans can now also connect further with athletes through FanField Experiences, customized experiences hand-selected by the athletes for their fans. Fans can find experiences like virtual 1-on-1 calls, social media shoutouts, and playing video games against your favorite athletes.

"FanField's team is always thinking about ways to enhance the fan experiences around these NFT collections, which is a big reason I decided to partner with them," said Jose Canseco. "It's a great way to start my first NFT collection and I'm excited about what we are all building to unlock fandom."

About FanField

FanField is an NFT platform that brings together some of the biggest names in sports, releasing digital collectibles and exclusive experiences, allowing fans to connect even closer with their favorite icons. Co-founded by former NFL Legend Michael Vick and headquartered in Tampa, FanField is creating a new future of how athletes and fans can interact, by combining the world of sports with the futuristic world of web3.

