Harrowing Truths About America's Opioid Crisis Revealed On "Outside Counsel"

4 new episodes of the nationally syndicated podcast will be released featuring renowned foreign correspondent and The Guardian reporter Chris McGreal, a Multi-National Technology Executive Turned Addict, and a Frontline EMS Hero Fighting Daily Overdoses.

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Jeffrey B. Simon , recognized as one of the top trial attorneys within the United States, an award-winning litigator, and a founding shareholder of SIMON GREENSTONE PANATIER, PC, hosts 'Outside Counsel' and draws on his more than 30 years of experience to reveal the scope and impact of the opioid crisis, as well as the tactics his firm and other legal teams are deploying in the fight against Big Pharma.

The first ten episodes released on all major podcast platforms including Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify garnered major attention and spearheaded an incredibly important conversation about America's opioid crisis and what is really happening in our country.

"Today's opioid epidemic, the largest drug-related public health crisis in American history, worsens. More Americans died in 2021 from accidental drug overdoses than died from the AIDS virus during the years 1981-1990. Efforts to stem both public health crises were hindered by policy makers who unfairly blamed the victims of grave diseases rather than treating them as precious human beings deserving of care and compassion," Simon said.

The final four episodes of Outside Counsel's premiere season are set to release bi-weekly starting on December 21st, 2022 and run until February 4th, 2023. This block of exclusive episodes features a two-part piece in which Jeffrey sits down with author and award-winning journalist, Chris McGreal (The Guardian), as he pulls the curtain back on his intense experience reporting from the front lines of this epidemic, as well as researching and writing his book: American Overdose: The Opioid Tragedy in Three Acts. Chris dives deep into the importance of destigmatizing the disease of opioid addiction, and how, in Chris' assessment, corporate misconduct was aided and abetted by powerful Congressional allies.

Jeffrey also sits down with a former multi-national technology executive who developed a raging addiction to opioids and nearly lost his life, and that of his wife, to the disease. Discussions include how addiction to OxyContin leads some people to heroin use, and why a pugilistic "War on Drugs" policy approach to harm reduction has failed.

On the season finale, Jeffrey is joined by a true hero, Major Patricia Cole, a Lee County, Kentucky, EMT who has dedicated her career to opioid harm reduction following the tragic loss of her son to an accidental opioid overdose. In this episode, Major Cole describes how she has sought to turn her family's tragedy into life-saving triumphs for others.

"Outside Counsel" is produced by Shannon McDeez of Revel & Convey and Larry Chavana. An overview and episode guide can be found at https://jeffreybsimon.com/podcast.

Episode Release Dates

January 4th, 2023- Episode 12- Dispatches From The Front Lines with Chris McGreal (Part 2)

January 18th, 2023 - Episode 13- Pragmatic Approaches To Harm Reduction

February 4th, 2023- Episode 14 (Season Finale)- Tragedy To Triumph

