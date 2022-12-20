SDI Adds Yuba City, Calif. to Growing Collection of West Coast Logos

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IT consultancy and managed services firm SDI Presence, LLC (SDI) is pleased to announce our latest win, an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system procurement engagement with Yuba City, Calif. The contract was officially awarded to SDI in early November, pursuant to the City's direct request for our proposal.

SDI's West Coast Division has worked with 50+ similar public agencies to assess, procure, and implement their ERP systems.

"We are thrilled to have this opportunity," stated President and Chief Growth Officer Hardik Bhatt. "The SDI Advisory team's excellent reputation enabled our success in winning this opportunity to serve this valuable customer", stated President and Chief Growth Officer Hardik Bhatt.

Initially, the City was seeking advisory services on a smaller scale, covering only HR and payroll, but—after reviewing SDI's detailed project plans and proven methodology—they subsequently expanded the scope to include full ERP procurement services.

"Over the last two decades, SDI's West Coast Division has worked with more than 50 similar-sized public agencies to help them assess, procure, select, and implement their ERP systems," Bhatt explained. "We believe that SDI's unique combination of experienced resources and local government operations expertise best situates us to meet Yuba City's ERP system procurement needs and ensure project success."

SDI's recent experience includes working with agencies that have procured both on-premises and cloud ERP solutions. We pride ourselves on vendor independence and recognize that versatility and flexibility are critical during the procurement process. SDI teams have evaluated system options from Cogsdale, Harris, Tyler Incode, Superion, Accela, Tyler Munis, Oracle, Workday, SAP, Tyler New World, CGI, Agresso, Microsoft Dynamics, Caselle, Infor, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, and more.

About Yuba City

The City of Yuba City is a full-service General Law City located approximately 40 miles north of Sacramento. Yuba City is the agricultural, economic, and social hub of the Yuba-Sutter Region. Two of California's major economic powerhouses (the San Francisco Bay Area, and Silicon Valley) are within a 2-to-3-hour drive. The Feather River borders the City to the East and the City's western horizon is dominated by the Sutter Buttes, popularly believed to be the smallest mountain range in the world.

About SDI Presence LLC

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid multicloud infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI has a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. SDI is backed by Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm that currently manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds and has more than 30 years of experience in the technology market. Visit us at sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Christina Belmont

cbelmont@sdipresence.com

