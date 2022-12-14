InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Grills/Smokers (TRO-745)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to hang foods for cooking within a grill or smoker," said an inventor, from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the SMOKER HANGER. My design would allow for slow cooking and smoking of foods and it would maximize space within a grill or smoker."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a new accessory for use in grills and smokers. In doing so, it enables the user to hang a variety of foods above a grill or smoker's burners and heat shield. As a result, it allows foods to be slow-roasted and smoked and it reduces the risk of foods being burned or excessively charred. The invention features an inventive and space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and the food service industry. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TRO-745, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp