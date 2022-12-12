AbbVie Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 10th Straight Year

AbbVie Ranked #1 in Biotech Sector on the 2022 S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that for the tenth consecutive year, it has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America). Additionally, AbbVie achieved the highest score in the biotech sector on the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). Since AbbVie's founding in 2013, the company has been listed on the DJSI World and DJSI North America every year.

The S&P Global CSA is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices. Covering more than 10,000 companies globally and focusing on sustainability criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material, the results of the CSA inform inclusion to the DJSI. AbbVie's achievements of receiving the top score in the biotech sector and inclusion in the DJSI World and DJSI North America reflect its ongoing commitment to advance ESG initiatives that contribute to its sustainable growth and create a positive impact for generations to come.

"As part of being a company built on sustainable practices, we are committed to taking actions that best serve patients, our employees, communities and the planet," said Claudia Carravetta, vice president of corporate responsibility and global philanthropy, AbbVie. "We are proud to be included on this year's Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and to have achieved the highest score in the biotech industry."

Across this year's S&P Global CSA, AbbVie received top scores in the biotech sector in the following nine criterion:

Environmental Dimension: Environmental Reporting

Social Dimension: Social Reporting, Human Rights, Human Capital Development, Talent Attraction & Retention and Access to Healthcare

Governance & Economic Dimension: Materiality, Tax Strategy and Risk & Crisis Management

AbbVie's top CSA ranking in the biotech sector is as of December 12, 2022. AbbVie shares its progress and initiatives in its annual ESG Action Report, found here. Learn more about AbbVie's commitment to ESG and corporate responsibility at abbvie.com/societal-impact.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

