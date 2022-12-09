Sycuan Presents $187,000 to 28 Charities During its Annual Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, December 8, Sycuan Casino Resort proudly presented a total of $187,000 to 28 different charities during its 2022 Annual Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony.

Sycuan Casino Resort proudly presented a total of $187,000 to 28 different charities during its 2022 Annual Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony. (PRNewswire)

Each December, members of the Sycuan Tribal Council and leadership team individually select a charity to support on behalf of Sycuan. This year's celebration marks Sycuan's 16th Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony. Over the years, the event has supported hundreds of diverse nonprofit organizations ranging from social and health services to the arts and the environment.

"This event is always such a special one, because members of our team are given the opportunity to select a charity partner that is meaningful to them," said Cody Martinez, Chairman, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation. "Our event this year is also very exciting, because we've broken another record making 2022 the biggest Gift Giving Ceremony we've ever had. We are honored and proud to support these organizations that are making a positive difference in our community every single day."

Full list of charities (A-Z): Alzheimer's Association of San Diego, Alzheimer's San Diego, Andre Reed Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters San Diego County, California Indian Legal Services, Center for Community Solutions, Choice Harvest Worship Center, East County Transitional Living Center, ElderHelp San Diego, Gary Sinise Foundation San Diego, Jackson and Cameron Clark Foundation, JDRF San Diego, Outdoor Outreach Project, AWARE Enterprises, Rady Children's Hospital - Cancer Center, ReOpen San Diego, San Diego Harbor Police Foundation Stop Human Trafficking Now, Skinny Gene Project, J. Moss Foundation, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Strong Hearted Native Women's Coalition, The Animal Pad, The Project HEAL, ROCK CHURCH - East County Campus, The San Diego LGBT Community Center SD, The San Diego Library Foundation, United Through Reading, Urban Street Angels and We See You.

For more information about Sycuan Casino Resort, please visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

