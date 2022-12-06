Sam's Club's Auto Buying Program, Powered by TrueCar, Goes Full Holiday with Promotional Post-Sale Benefit up to $1,000

Post-sale benefits supporting member value

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sam's Club Auto Buying Program, powered by TrueCar , the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, is helping members sleigh the holiday season. During the promotion, running from November 21 through December 30, 2022, members who receive an offer on an eligible vehicle from a TrueCar Certified Dealer, purchase an eligible vehicle from that dealer, and report their purchase will receive a Sam's Club e-Gift Card worth up to $1,000.

Sam's Club is offering their members an additional value this holiday season to help them buy that special gift. Vehicles eligible for a $500 Sam's Club e-Gift Card include new 2022 and 2023: Acura, Alfa Romeo, Audi, Cadillac, Genesis, INFINITI, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo. New 2022 and 2023 BMWs are eligible for a $1,000 Sam's Club e-Gift Card. See full terms and conditions at https://samsclub.truecar.com/ .

TrueCar launched the Sam's Club Auto Buying Program, powered by TrueCar, seven years ago to offer transparency and savings to Sam's Club's members across the U.S. Members have the ability to:

Research & compare pricing

Leverage in-depth content specific to electric vehicles

Get an upfront, personalized price from a dealer online for new and used vehicles

Trade-In or Sell Your Car: see the value of your car and get a cash offer in minutes

Redeem post-sale benefits when purchased through the program and report that purchase

"We're pleased to continue providing a seamless car buying and selling experience for Sam's Club members that allows them to compare vehicle options and prices as well as sell their vehicles to participating Certified Dealers," said Mike Darrow, President and CEO at TrueCar.

The Sam's Club Auto Buying Program, powered by TrueCar, can be accessed at https://samsclub.truecar.com/ .

About Sam's Club

Sam's Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings and services to millions of members in nearly 600 clubs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam's Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member's Mark items, in addition to market leading technologies and services like Scan & Go, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam's Club, visit the Sam's Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com , and interact with Sam's Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. With access to an expansive inventory provided by our Certified Dealers, we are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto shopping experience as we seek to bring more of the process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new, used and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. When they are ready, shoppers in TrueCar's marketplace can connect with a Certified Dealer in our network, who shares our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great auto shopping experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com , and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter . TrueCar media email: pr@truecar.com

