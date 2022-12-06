MachineMetrics Continues To Lead Medical Manufacturing's Digital Transformation, Wins Global Contract with Paragon Medical

NORTHAMPTON, Mass., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MachineMetrics , the leader in production analytics software for manufacturers, has announced that Paragon Medical has awarded the company a five-year contract to implement their industry-leading platform across their 15 global production locations.

"Medical manufacturing is more competitive than ever. As a world leader in Med Tech, Paragon constantly strives to differentiate in ways that matter to our clients," said Matt Hanks, Chief Operating Officer for Paragon. "Our value capture from the MachineMetrics solution has been outstanding and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with the MachineMetrics team."

"Paragon Medical has experienced incredible growth within the Med Tech vertical, and it isn't because of luck," said Graham Immerman, Chief Commercial Officer for MachineMetrics, "It's because they have the data, the tools, and the mindset to win. We're proud to support their organization as they continue to lead this industry's digital transformation."

The deal with Paragon Medical is the latest in what has been a record-breaking year of growth for MachineMetrics. Their groundbreaking autonomous production monitoring software captures and transforms real-time data from factory floor equipment into actionable insights for manufacturers in a matter of minutes without any manual data entry required from frontline workers.

The software company has an unparalleled track record of success for Med Tech organizations including Orchid Orthopedics, Avalign Technologies, TOMZ, Hamilton Company, DJO Global, and more.

"Today is a once-in-a-generation opportunity for medical manufactures to capitalize on the reorganization of the global supply chain, but the problems of tomorrow can't be solved with the tools of the past," said Immerman, "Our objective at MachineMetrics is to accelerate a manufacturer's ability to connect, optimize, adapt, and evolve no matter what the circumstances may be so they can be winners too."

