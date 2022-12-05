Lamicall Launches Universal Phone Mounting System ALL LOCK, Available on Lamicall.com Soon

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamicall today announced the launch of the ALL LOCK universal mount system for IOS and Android smartphones that features an innovative double-locking mechanism engineered to provide the highest safety and efficiency at home and on the road. Once snapped into position, the locking system, made possible by Lamicall's revolutionary dual security design that offers perfect magnetic alignment and robust attachment, is capable of holding the phone against a force of up to 20kg, with its superior build quality and versatility raising the bar in the space of phone accessory.

ALL LOCK is crafted with flexibility in mind, providing easy, fast, and secure mounting solutions for all phone models with the snap adaptor. For iPhone users, the ALL LOCK case is MagSafe-compatible and allows the users to juice up their phone via wireless charging while promising anti-dropping protection. The products are available for purchase on Lamicall.com beginning on December 5, 2022 and will go on sale on other online platforms in the near future.

Simply snap it on, and you are good to go

ALL LOCK allows the user to enjoy an extremely convenient mounting experience with an intuitive attaching and detaching design while still ensuring the strongest grip a phone holder can ever provide. The secret lies in Lamicall's patented Align-N-Lock mechanism. Under its hood is a precisely arranged magnet array that evenly distributes magnetic force which allows the phone effortlessly to align and snap into place, strengthened by an automatic locking system that holds the phone tightly with four free-moving bolts and can be instantly released by twisting in either direction.

Indoor or outdoor, the one-solution-fit-all mounting ecosystem gets everything covered

ALL LOCK is a mount eco-system that adapts to the needs of daily mobile phone usage and comes with 8 accessories purpose-built for all life scenarios. For drivers, ALL LOCK car mount features wireless charging with a 15W maximum power output. The selfie stick is convertible to a tripod for the desktop setup with a remote controller that can be connected through Bluetooth. The armband and backpack strap mounts are ergonomically designed for workout lovers and provide a hassle-free and safe solution for quick access to the functions of their mobile devices while on the go. Cyclers will be surprised by the sturdiness of the ALL LOCK bike mount that ensures second-to-one security even when riding on the roughest terrains. Challenge your wheels against the brutal downhill roads to enjoy the high-adrenaline thrills without the phone dropping worries.

Rugged design that safeguards your beloved devices

The ALL LOCK series is built to the highest standards for use in the most rugged environments by maximizing durability while maintaining portability. Each accessory sports metallic construction which has been tested to ensure it can withstand vibration and rainy weather. The ALL LOCK case adopts a state-of-the-art shockproof design that passes the three-meter drop test, making it a companion ideal for travelers and outdoor enthusiasts.

About Lamicall

Founded in 2011, Lamicall leads the innovation of the mounting solution for phones and wearables by focusing on the design that brings people closer. Lamicall expertly combines ergonomics and style, crafts its products with the highest quality and great attention to detail to create feature-rich mobile device accessories that global customers can count on. With its design principle focused on simplicity, functionality, and versatility, Lamicall aims to empower users to unlock new ways of self-expression, allowing them to effortlessly enjoy the smart and healthy lifestyle enabled by its technology. Over the years, Lamicall's products have been sold to more than 80 countries worldwide. More than 4.5 million users worldwide choose Lamicall every year. In the US alone, 1.5 out of every 100 people use Lamicall's products.

