TWIST INVESTOR ALERT

Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Twist To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Twist Bioscience Corporation ("Twist" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TWST).

Faruqi & Faruqi Logo (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)
If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Twist stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310). You may also click here for additional information: www.faruqilaw.com/TWST.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading minority and Woman-owned national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Twist is the subject of a research report published on November 15, 2022, by Scorpion Capital. The report describes the Company as "a cash-burning inferno that is not a going concern, operating a ponzi-like scheme that will end in bankruptcy."

Based on this report, shares of Twist fell by more than 18% in morning trading on the same day.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.

SOURCE Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP

