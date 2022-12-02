Meet the Investors and Leaders of the New Keller Williams ONEChicago - South Side

Four of Chicago's Leading REALTORS © Aim to Support South Side Chicago's Real Estate Market

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Keller Williams ONEChicago announced it is welcoming three new investors and promoting one of its leaders as it prepares to open a new office location on the South Side of Chicago. The forthcoming space is part of the Keller Williams (KW) commitment to creating more equitable opportunities for home buyers, sellers, and agents. A grand opening celebration is planned for the first quarter of 2023.

Four influential agents will invest in and lead the new office, team, and operations. One is a long-time Keller Williams agent and leader, and three are new to the company.

La'Dweena Smith is the current Chief Executive Officer of Keller Williams ONEChicago, and has been with KW since 2008. She began her KW leadership journey in 2016 as a Productivity Coach and has been involved in several KW office launches. She will continue her role across all ONEChicago locations, including the South Side.

Nate Thompson most recently served as the designated Managing Broker for the Baird & Warner South Loop and Northwest Indiana office. He was named the "2020 Managing Broker of the Year" by Chicago Agent Magazine . His role as Designated Managing Broker for KW ONEChicago will expand to include the new location. He has also been named Senior Vice President, Compliance for all locations.

Jerome Harper began his real estate career in 2000, and most recently, he was the Assistant Manager for the Baird & Warner South Loop and Northwest Indiana office. He is also a Chicago Association of REALTORS Neighborhood Award winner. His role in the growth department will include the location. He has also been named Senior Vice President, Growth for all locations.

Rashauna Scott has over a decade of experience in real estate. She joins Keller Williams from Kale Realty and was named "Top Producer," by the Chicago Association of Realtors, two years in a row. Rashauna is a Mega Agent and will have responsibilities for business development across the footprint of the new office.

"These core leaders showcase our enduring commitment to the growth of our diverse associates into key leadership positions across our brand," said Julia Lashay Israel, Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion , Keller Williams.

This expansion is further supported by Joe Zimmerman, ONEChicago's Principal Investor, and Dan Holt, Keller Williams Mid-America's Regional Director.

"Each of us are familiar with the South Side of Chicago, having grown up in the area, visiting loved ones who live there, and doing business in its neighborhoods," Thompson says. "The South Side is essential to the vibrancy of Chicago, and this new space is our way of making sure home buyers, sellers, and agents in the area have the real estate expertise needed for our neighborhoods to thrive."

"Real estate is the best investment for our neighborhoods," Scott adds. "Our goal is to help the community navigate through the challenges of home ownership and create generational wealth. We are honored by this opportunity to provide sophisticated service, support, and education in the communities that are near and dear to our hearts."

In 2020, Keller Williams Realty, Inc. added "Equity" to its Belief System (WI4C2TES – win-win, integrity, customers, commitment, communication, creativity, teamwork, trust, equity, and success). This includes more opportunities for agents of color and ensuring KW offers resources to support people in all areas and from all backgrounds. Holt appreciates that this new office allows diverse agents to have ownership in Keller Williams. "KW is all about investing in our people and our neighborhoods. I am excited this office will add value to more neighborhoods in our region."

"Being that Chicago is the 'birthplace of the Fair Housing Act, led by Martin Luther King Jr. and the Freedom Movement, there is no better place than Southside of Chicago to continue this important work," Israel says.

The investors' top priorities are bringing market expertise to across the south side where communities have been historically underserved.

"We are looking forward to opening the doors, but for now, we want to let everyone know we are coming. If you are passionate about this city, now is the time to join our team or reach out to our agents to assist with buying or selling," says Smith.

Keller Williams Realty Inc. recently partnered with Kaplan, Inc. to develop a new digital real estate school. Keller Williams also offers numerous financial assistance programs that allow aspiring and existing agents to take classes through the online school.

"In addition to helping clients buy and sell real estate, we are helping people build wealth and achieve their professional goals," Harper adds. "We understand that representation can be a catalyst for change and are excited to bring educational resources to the south side–including pre-licensing courses at no cost to the student. This allows us to license the next generation of real estate professionals from these communities."

Zimmerman, who will also serve as Principal Investor of the South Side office, says, "This opportunity exemplifies Keller Williams's support for our careers, its ability to attract top agents, and its commitment to buyers and sellers. All four of our new investors are eager to grow KW as we support new and prospective agents and customers alike."

Those interested in working with Keller Williams as an agent or customer, should visit https://kwONEChicago.com/ to learn more.

About Keller Williams ONEChicago:

Launched in October 2020, Keller Williams ONEChicago is comprised of nearly 400 agents from former Keller Williams Chicago Lakeview, Lincoln Park, and O'Hare brokerages. Its newest office will open in 2023.

Media Contact: La'Dweena Smith, CEO Keller Williams ONEChicago: ladweena@kw.com

