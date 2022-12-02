CEimpact Appoints Eugene O'Donnell, J.D., as Vice President of Business Development and Ashlee Kleven Hayes, PharmD/MHA as Director of Business Marketing Strategy

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEimpact, the pharmacy education and training company whose mission is to educate pharmacists to practice at the top of their license, announced today the addition of Eugene O'Donnell as Vice President of Business Development and Dr. Ashlee Kleven Hayes as Director of Brand Marketing Strategy to the team.

"We are delighted to welcome Eugene and Ashlee to the team," said Jen Moulton, President. "They bring with them decades of pharmacy experience and relationships. They will both be an asset in supporting our growth and development."

O'Donnell arrives to CEimpact from Tabula Rasa Healthcare, where he most recently led business development and previously led expansion of tech-driven solutions that enabled pharmacists to provide clinical care activities. O'Donnell previously served as CEO of the South Carolina Pharmacy Association and as the Executive Director of the Mississippi Pharmacy Association, where he advocated for pharmacists.

"The CEimpact team is remarkable, and it is an honor to be a part of the education solution that empowers pharmacists to deliver clinical services and assume a greater role in patient care," said O'Donnell.

Dr. Klevens Hayes joins CEimpact alongside her consulting business RXAshlee. Dr. Klevens Hayes is a third-generation pharmacist with over two decades of direct patient care experience. She has supported over 7,000 pharmacists in navigating their careers, showcasing their talents, and building their personal brands. Ashee has been published in Thrive Business, authored three books, hosted a top 30 business podcast on Apple iTunes from the Pharmacy Podcast Network, and traveled worldwide to provide keynote presentations for clinicians inside the health system space.

"CEimpact has the highest-quality continuing education products in the market, and I am excited to be a part of Jen's vision to continuously elevate our pharmacy profession," said Dr. Klevens Hayes

O'Donnell earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Alabama and a Juris Doctor from Mississippi College School of Law. O'Donnell is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association and the National Alliance of State Pharmacy Associations (NASPA).

Dr. Klevens Hayes earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the University at Buffalo, her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Southern California and completed her PGY-1 and PGY-2 in pharmacy administration training at the University of Kentucky, where she also earned her master's in healthcare administration.

About CEimpact

CEimpact is an industry leader in pharmacy education and training. Through CE courses, memberships, advanced certificates, and a mobile app, CEimpact connects learning to practice and supports healthcare professionals on their lifelong learning journey. Partnerships enable clients to provide education through content development, accreditation, group subscriptions, and learning management solutions. For more information about powerful education with impact, visit www.ceimpact.com.

