Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 26,906 vehicles, an increase of 30.6 percent compared to November 2021. Year-to-date sales totaled 267,616 vehicles; a decrease of 14.6 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in November, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 25.4 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 4,344 vehicles in November, an increase of 13 percent compared to November 2021.
Sales Highlights
- Second best-ever November total sales with 26,906 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever November sales of CX-30 with 4,457 vehicles sold.
- Best-ever November sales of CX-9 with 4,025 vehicles sold.
Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 3,067 vehicles, an increase of 3.1 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 21.8 percent, with 47,135 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 4,123 vehicles, a decrease of 14.4 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales decreased 2.6 percent, with 41,090 vehicles sold.
Month-To-Date
Year-To-Date
November
November
YOY %
% MTD
November
November
YOY %
% MTD
2022
2021
Change
DSR
2022
2021
Change
DSR
Mazda3
3,023
2,501
20.9 %
16.0 %
25,781
35,634
-27.7 %
-27.9 %
Mazda 3 Sdn
2,124
1,528
39.0 %
33.4 %
11952
20,377
-41.3 %
-41.6 %
Mazda 3 HB
899
973
-7.6 %
-11.3 %
13829
15,257
-9.4 %
-9.7 %
Mazda6
0
586
-100.0 %
-100.0 %
335
15,672
-97.9 %
-97.9 %
MX-5 Miata
449
236
90.3 %
82.6 %
5,433
10,336
-47.4 %
-47.6 %
MX-5
243
68
257.4 %
243.1 %
2199
4,032
-45.5 %
-45.7 %
MXR
206
168
22.6 %
17.7 %
3234
6,304
-48.7 %
-48.9 %
CX-3
0
0
-
-
0
5,100
-
-
CX-30
4,457
4,404
1.2 %
-2.8 %
48510
55,025
-11.8 %
-12.2 %
CX-5
12,692
10,509
20.8 %
15.9 %
138082
157,963
-12.6 %
-12.9 %
CX-9
4,025
2,311
74.2 %
67.2 %
30885
33,483
-7.8 %
-8.1 %
CX-50
2,260
0
-
-
18266
0
-
-
MX-30
0
55
-100.0 %
-100.0 %
324
120
170.0 %
169.0 %
CARS
3,472
3,323
4.5 %
0.3 %
31,549
61,642
-48.8 %
-49.0 %
TRUCKS
23,434
17,279
35.6 %
30.2 %
236,067
251,692
-6.2 %
-6.5 %
TOTAL
26,906
20,602
30.6 %
25.4 %
267,616
313,334
-14.6 %
-14.9 %
*Selling Days
25
24
280
279
