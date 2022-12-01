InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Boat Hook to Increase Visibility (BEC-229)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was returning from a sunset sail with my father and experienced difficulty seeing the dock lines in the dark. I thought there could be a better way to increase visibility when using a boat hook," said an inventor, from Norton, Mass., "so I invented the BOAT HOOK WITH LIGHT. My design would provide the reach and hook needed at the dock while also offering a clear view."

The patent-pending invention provides improved lighting when boating at night. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a boat hook in one hand and a flashlight in the other. As a result, it increases visibility and it provides added safety. The invention features a waterproof and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners.

The patent-pending invention provides improved lighting when boating at night. The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

