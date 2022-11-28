Opus IVS™ Announces Addition of Mongoose®-Plus to General Motors Dealer Equipment Program

General Motors-specific J2534 Pass-Thru Device Offers Shops an OEM-approved Low-cost Solution for Use with General Motors Techline Connect

DETROIT, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opus IVS™, a global diagnostics, ADAS calibration, programming and on-demand remote expert support leader that is innovating the future of safe, complex vehicle repair, announced today the latest enhancement of the award-winning Mongoose®-Plus series of J2534 OEM-specific pass-thru devices with the addition of the General Motors version to the GM Dealer Equipment Program.

(PRNewsfoto/Opus IVS) (PRNewswire)

Mongoose®-Plus GM Highlights

The Mongoose solutions have long been a fixture in OEM Dealer facilities as the approved solution for J2534 pass-thru diagnostics and reprogramming. This newest version of the General Motors-specific Mongoose-Plus comes with the latest protocols such as DoIP (ethernet) and CAN FD on all channels as well as fault tolerant CAN, K&L-Line on multiple pins and UART Echo Byte needed to service the newest model year GM vehicles. The device, when working with General Motors Techline Connect, can perform emissions reprogramming, non-emissions programming and OEM diagnostics.

"Our heritage as Drew Technologies is providing essential diagnostic tools to automakers as the OEM VCI (Vehicle Communication Interface) for their car dealerships, and we are pleased with the addition of this low-cost capability to now be extended to General Motors dealerships," said Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS. "The Mongoose-Plus has been tested by OEMs and is in use at tens of thousands of vehicle dealerships as their essential diagnostic tool. General Motors dealerships now have a choice for their J2534 pass-thru needs. Aftermarket shops have already been creating profitable capabilities with this device by getting a Mongoose-Plus on Amazon or via their preferred tool and equipment provider – now the General Motors dealership can access this capability via the General Motors Dealer Equipment Program," added Herron.

About Opus IVS™

Opus IVS is the Intelligent Vehicle Support division of Opus Group, formed through the merging of industry-leading companies DrewTech, Autologic, Farsight, BlueLink, AutoEnginuity and Auto Techcelerators to develop innovative automotive solutions for more than 50,000 repair shops and dealerships worldwide, giving them the confidence to get the most complex vehicles back on the road safely and efficiently. Opus IVS develops industry-leading OEM-endorsed diagnostic technology with over 70 patents issued and pending related to remote flash programming, pre- and post-repair scanning, remote technical support, ADAS calibration and vehicle network technology. The Opus IVS remote technical support connects the shop with 100+ brand-specific Dealer Master Technicians to help interpret trouble codes, review OEM service procedures and provide diagnostic assistance directly through the tool. Opus IVS is a division of Opus Group, which has over 2,600 employees, 34 offices globally and connects to 30M vehicles per year for OBD testing.

To Learn More:

Website link: Opus IVS

(877) 945-6442

E-mail sales@opusivs.com

For More Information, Press Only:

Jim Fish

(248) 480-6996

jim.fish@opusivs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Opus IVS