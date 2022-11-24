Dallas Cowboys and Jonas Brothers Kick Off Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign With Live Halftime Performance

Nation's largest private provider of social services launches 2022's iconic fundraising campaign

ARLINGTON, Texas, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army's 132nd annual Red Kettle Campaign launches today with a special halftime performance during the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants on FOX. This year's artists, the Grammy Award-nominated and American Music Award-winning Jonas Brothers, will perform live at AT&T Stadium and be televised nationally during halftime. This will be the Jonas Brothers' second time performing for the Red Kettle Kickoff, having first done the honors in 2008. The performance is a Cowboys tradition and issues the official rallying cry for all to donate to the iconic Red Kettle Campaign, which serves millions in need year-round.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9092351-salvation-army-red-kettle-campaign-dallas-cowboys-jonas-brothers-halftime-performance/

"We've been honored to support The Salvation Army on a national stage for nearly three decades to provide help and hope to millions in need each year," said Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army. "As countless individuals and families still struggle with the effects of the pandemic, inflation, and other issues, we're humbled to be part of The Army's effort to help families maintain a sense of normalcy this holiday season and beyond."

The Red Kettle Campaign, the largest and longest-running fundraiser of its kind, is especially needed now to meet the increasing needs of people in vulnerable communities across the country. Funds raised in 2021 supported services for more than 25 million people living in America. As many more continue to struggle to make ends meet amid the ongoing impacts of inflation, and as social service providers experience rising costs to meet the increased need, The Salvation Army's 2022 "Love Beyond" theme calls on the public to support their neighbors in need and emphasizes that when we love beyond hunger, love beyond shelter, love beyond disasters, and love beyond Christmas, we can provide hope and help for millions. The Love Beyond campaign is a symbol of the help and hope that those who turn to The Salvation Army for assistance can count on, not only during the holidays but also year-round.

"Each time we enter the holiday season, we are reminded of those who are having difficulties making ends meet," said Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "What should be a time of rejoicing and togetherness becomes a time of great hardship for many families in need across our nation. It takes an army of partners and supporters to care for our most vulnerable neighbors, and we're honored as always to have allies in the Dallas Cowboys, our ambassadors, our corporate partners, and of course, our volunteers and donors in the fight for good."

Across the nation, volunteers, donors, communities, and corporations have stepped up in remarkable ways:

The Dallas Cowboys will host the 26th annual Red Kettle Kickoff at the Thanksgiving Day game halftime show, which will feature an exhilarating and highly anticipated performance by the Jonas Brothers. The event will also feature the ceremonial Red Kettle donation from the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation. Since teaming up in 1997, The Salvation Army and the Cowboys have helped raise nearly $3 billion for the Red Kettle Campaign, which provides America's most vulnerable with food, shelter, and other support throughout the year.

On Dec. 9 , The Salvation Army's national commander is challenging bell ringers across the country to raise $1.5 million in just four hours. An interactive map with participating Red Kettle teams will be available at SalvationArmyUSA.org for those who wish to donate in person or virtually in support of the goal.

Throughout the season, supporters can still donate to thousands of Red Kettles stationed outside storefronts at Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger Family of Stores, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's, Walgreens, Boscov's, Big Lots, Dillard's, Food Lion, Hobby Lobby/Mardel, JCPenney, and Macerich Properties.

The Salvation Army needs everyone's help now more than ever. The following options are available for those wishing to support their neighbors in need:

Sign up for a sustaining gift of $25 a month.

Contact your local Salvation Army to sign up to volunteer at a Red Kettle or distribute Angel Tree gifts to children in need.

Donate with cash, coins, and checks or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, and Venmo at any Salvation Army Red Kettle across the country.

Donate cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Ethereum .

Ask Amazon's Alexa to donate by saying, "Alexa, donate to The Salvation Army," and then specifying the amount.

Give any amount by texting "KETTLES" to 51555.

Provide Christmas gifts to children of local families in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree.

Every donation stays in the community to show love to those in need beyond their circumstances, hardships, or the challenges of the holiday season. To give help or get help, please visit SalvationArmyUSA.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually serves more than 25 million people in America, helping them overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol addiction, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,200 centers of operation around the country. In 2021, The Salvation Army was ranked No. 2 on the list of "America's Favorite Charities" by The Chronicle of Philanthropy. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation

In the area of community service, the mission of the Dallas Cowboys and Jones Family Foundation is built upon the philosophy of helping those who don't have the strength, resources, or means to help themselves, with a primary focus on a partnership with The Salvation Army. Because the Cowboys organization has enjoyed immense and unprecedented success, the Jones family feels a very strong obligation to take the visibility, energy, and celebrity of one of the world's most powerful sports franchises and channel these dynamic forces toward the bigger purpose of making a difference. Recognized as one of the world's most generous families, the Joneses enlist the talents, skills, and resources of all the Cowboys players, coaches, cheerleaders, and members of the organization to provide a unique and cutting-edge approach to community outreach. More information about the Dallas Cowboys and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation can be found at https://www.dallascowboys.com.

Contacts:

Bishop Wash

972-854-1586

bwash@lermaagency.com

Emily Cruz Robbins

972-497-4359

erobbins@dallascowboys.net

View original content:

SOURCE The Salvation Army