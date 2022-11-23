Techy Buys Lifeline Memberships & Converts All Lifeline Stores to Techy

It's a great day at Techy.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Techy, the expanding franchise, is proud to introduce its new partnership with Lifeline Repairs. Both Techy and Lifeline are in the process of expanding their businesses to develop more locations throughout the United States. The partnership will allow both companies to serve clients in smart device repairs, electronic accessories, pre-certified device purchases, and more.

Lifeline Repairs provides Cell Phone Repair, Computer Repair services, and other electronic repair services. They have locations in Alabama, Florida, Idaho, and other states throughout the U.S. Customers can also get repair service at a Lifeline Repair Store in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

As leaders in the tech repair industry, Lifeline Repairs and Techy serve a wide range of customers by offering repair services for all brands of devices. Besides their services, Techy and Lifeline Repairs also believe in providing the best customer service. Because these businesses share the same values, it creates a great partnership.

When customers visit Techy, they have various options for purchasing pre-owned certified devices, selling old used phones, and trading in their older electronic models. By expanding its services in the technology consumer industry, Techy has grown to over 200 locations throughout the United States and has stores in nine countries. It started with one store in the South Florida area repairing just smartphones. Then, they opened up multiple locations. Friends, employees, and family members wanted to be a part of the success, which led Techy to become a franchise tech store.

Their new partnership with Lifeline Repairs will allow Techy to provide an exchange. As Techy begins exploring other electronic services and the latest technology, they can send their customers to Lifeline for repairs. When Lifeline's customers need a place to purchase device accessories or sell electronics, they can visit a Techy location.

Although some people can view business partnerships in the same industry as a threat, Techy and Lifeline Repairs see it as an opportunity. A business partnership gives value to everyone involved, from customers to franchisees.

Since 2006 Techy has been serving customers with all their electronic repair and installation needs. Because of its partnership with Walmart, Techy can open new stores inside the major corporate retail store. The fast-growing tech franchise has over 200+ stores in 30 states and nine countries. It is a worldwide company with its 24,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

