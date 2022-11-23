First International Bank of Israel Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FIBI) one of Israel's major banking groups, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2022 ended September 30, 2022.
Financial Highlights
Net income of NIS 1,131 million in the first nine months of 2022; Return on equity – 15.1%;
Net income of NIS 467 million in the third quarter of 2022; Return on equity – 18.5%;
Management Comment
Ms. Smadar Barber-Tsadik, CEO of the First International Bank Group, stated, "The First International Bank presented another quarter of growth, via its strict and quality management of capital over the long-term, enabling growth in credit and in operations in general. The growth was evident across a broad range of our activity, while at the same time maintaining the balanced risk profile that characterizes the Bank, both during periods of growth, as well as periods of increased risk."
"The First International Bank continued to cement its position within its areas of market leadership: namely, investment management and capital markets, providing customers with a broad range of high-value offerings and innovative investment products which are tailored to customer needs and to changing trends in the financial markets, today marked by high volatility and rising interest rates."
Growth
The trend of improvement in First International Bank's third quarter results is evident across all the core operations of the Bank. The growth in activity, both in credit and deposits, combined with the impact of rising interest rates, contributed to the increase in profits from credit and deposits. Financing income from current operations in the third quarter of the year increased by 48.5%, as compared with the corresponding quarter last year and totaled NIS 1,075 million.
Commission income increased by 6.9% compared with the corresponding quarter last year, due to the growth in the activity of the Bank. Total income in the third quarter increased by 27%, and increased by 12.9% in the first nine months of the year.
Credit to the public increased by 19.3% in the past year (as compared with the corresponding period last year) and increased by 13.2% in the year-to-date, totaling NIS 115,708 million. The growth in credit is evident across all areas of operations: the large business segment grew by 54% over the past year; the middle market business segment grew by 36.4%; the small business segment grew by 8.7%; household credit grew by 7.5%; and residential loans grew by 13.4%. In the third quarter of the year, credit to the public grew by 1.6%. Deposits by the public grew by 11.2% compared with that of the corresponding period last year, totaling NIS 164,902 million.
Profitability
The net income of the First International Bank Group in the third quarter of the year was NIS 467 million, reflecting growth of 28.3% compared with that of the corresponding period of last year. Return on equity was 18.5%. In the first nine months of the year, net income was NIS 1,131 million, reflecting growth of 5.5% compared with the corresponding period of last year, with return on equity at 15.1%.
Credit loss expenses in the third quarter of the year were NIS 43 million, as compared to income of NIS 69 million in the corresponding quarter of last year, representing an increase of NIS 112 million. In the first nine months of the year, credit loss expenses were 74 million, as compared to income of NIS 206 million in the corresponding period last year, representing an increase of NIS 280 million.
The increase in the provision for credit losses was due to an increase in the collective provision, which was due to an increase in the volume of working credit, and the increase in the safety-cushion allowance, which was increased as a result of the potential implications from changes in the local and global economic environment, as well as the sharp increase in interest rates, an increase in inflation and fears of an economic slowdown, among other impacts.
In the corresponding period last year, it is noted that a one-time income from credit losses was recorded totaling NIS 183 million which was due to a decrease in the collective allowance, which in turn was due to an improvement in macro-economic indicators following the exit from the Corona downturn as well as improved indicators pointing at the level of risk inherent in the Bank's credit portfolio.
The volume of problematic credit was reduced by 18.5% as compared to that at the end of 2021.
Efficiency and Technology
The efficiency ratio continued to improve and was 47.7% in the third quarter of the year. In the first nine months of the year, the ratio improved to 53.3%, as compared to 57.9% in the corresponding period of last year. The Bank continued to invest in its efficiency measures, which included, among other aspects, automation, improved efficiency of work procedures, digital innovation and co-operation with fintech companies. The Bank leverages data and develops advanced models, in order to provide an advanced and efficient service to its customers.
Financial Stability
The shareholders equity of the Bank reached NIS 10,237 million, reflecting an increase of 2.3% in relation to that of December 31, 2021.
The Tier 1 equity capital ratio reached 10.17%, which is 0.93% higher than the required regulatory ratio.
Dividend
The Board of Directors of the Bank today approved a dividend distribution of NIS 235 million. This distribution is in addition to dividends totaling NIS 710 million which have been distributed in the current year. The annual dividend return as of November 6, 2022, amounted to 7.75%, representing the highest dividend return in the Israeli banking system.
CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES
Principal financial ratios
For the nine months
For the year
2022
2021
2021
in %
Execution indices
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)(3)
15.1 %
15.1 %
14.7 %
Return on average assets(1)
0.82 %
0.84 %
0.82 %
Ratio of equity capital tier 1
10.17 %
11.64 %
11.46 %
Leverage ratio
5.10 %
5.54 %
5.34 %
Liquidity coverage ratio
127 %
133 %
128 %
Net stable funding ratio (2)
134 %
*139%
Ratio of total income to average assets(1)
2.7 %
2.6 %
2.6 %
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)
1.9 %
1.6 %
1.6 %
Ratio of fees to average assets (1)
0.8 %
0.8 %
0.8 %
Efficiency ratio
53.3 %
57.9 %
58.3 %
Credit quality indices
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
1.01 %
1.12 %
1.05 %
Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
0.47 %
0.72 %
**0.62%
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public
224 %
222 %
**244%
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)
0.03 %
(0.02 %)
(0.01 %)
Ratio of expenses (income) for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)
0.09 %
(0.30 %)
(0.23 %)
Principal data from the statement of income
For the nine months
2022
2021
NIS million
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
1,131
1,072
Interest Income, net
2,613
2,090
Expenses (income) from credit losses
74
(206)
Total non-Interest income
1,194
1,281
Of which: Fees
1,125
1,057
Total operating and other expenses
2,028
1,953
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
1,231
1,199
Primary net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
11.27
10.68
Principal data from the balance sheet
30.9.22
30.9.21
31.12.21
NIS million
Total assets
194,987
173,758
180,470
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
56,012
57,083
57,370
Securities
15,331
14,803
15,091
Credit to the public, net
114,539
95,877
101,164
Total liabilities
184,290
163,301
170,033
of which: Deposits from the public
164,902
148,273
153,447
Deposits from banks
4,998
5,471
5,144
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
5,030
2,851
3,356
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
10,237
10,022
10,003
Additional data
30.9.22
30.9.21
31.12.21
Share price (0.01 NIS)
14,500
11,820
12,950
Dividend per share (0.01 NIS)
708
224
543
* Immaterial adjustment of comparative data.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
ended September 30
For the nine months
ended September 30
For the year Ended
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Interest Income
1,382
807
3,357
2,392
3,150
Interest Expenses
372
97
744
302
356
Interest Income, net
1,010
710
2,613
2,090
2,794
Expenses (income) from credit losses
43
(69)
74
(206)
(216)
Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses
967
779
2,539
2,296
3,010
Non- Interest Income
Non-Interest Financing income
48
63
60
214
303
Fees
370
346
1,125
1,057
1,444
Other income
1
6
9
10
9
Total non- Interest income
419
415
1,194
1,281
1,756
Operating and other expenses
Salaries and related expenses
416
399
1,231
1,199
1,601
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
86
84
249
255
340
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
29
27
84
78
105
Other expenses
151
135
464
421
606
Total operating and other expenses
682
645
2,028
1,953
2,652
Profit before taxes
704
549
1,705
1,624
2,114
Provision for taxes on profit
249
193
597
570
728
Profit after taxes
455
356
1,108
1,054
1,386
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
27
21
64
57
69
Net profit:
Before attribution to non–controlling interests
482
377
1,172
1,111
1,455
Attributed to non–controlling interests
(15)
(13)
(41)
(39)
(50)
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
467
364
1,131
1,072
1,405
NIS
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
4.65
3.62
11.27
10.68
14.00
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(NIS million)
For the three months
ended September 30
For the nine months
ended September 30
For the year
December 31
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Net profit before attribution to non–controlling interests
482
377
1,172
1,111
1,455
Net profit attributed to non–controlling interests
(15)
(13)
(41)
(39)
(50)
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
467
364
1,131
1,072
1,405
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
(95)
(8)
(472)
(4)
27
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
42
12
238
58
(24)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
(53)
4
(234)
54
3
Related tax effect
18
-
80
(18)
(1)
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non–controlling interests,
(35)
4
(154)
36
2
Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non–controlling interests
(2)
1
(11)
2
-
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank,
(33)
3
(143)
34
2
Comprehensive income before attribution to non–controlling interests
447
381
1,018
1,147
1,457
Comprehensive income attributed to non–controlling interests
(13)
(14)
(30)
(41)
(50)
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
434
367
988
1,106
1,407
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans,
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(NIS million)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(audited)
Assets
Cash and deposits with banks
56,012
57,083
57,370
Securities
15,331
14,803
15,091
Securities which were borrowed
630
232
845
Credit to the public
115,708
96,965
102,240
Provision for Credit losses
(1,169)
(1,088)
(1,076)
Credit to the public, net
114,539
95,877
101,164
Credit to the government
862
859
811
Investment in investee company
679
699
713
Premises and equipment
894
929
931
Intangible assets
297
275
300
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
3,800
1,565
1,709
Other assets(2)
1,943
1,436
1,536
Total assets
194,987
173,758
180,470
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits from the public
164,902
148,273
153,447
Deposits from banks
4,998
5,471
5,144
Deposits from the Government
891
417
960
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
5,030
2,851
3,356
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
3,303
1,751
2,038
Other liabilities(1)(3)
5,166
4,538
5,088
Total liabilities
184,290
163,301
170,033
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
10,237
10,022
10,003
Non-controlling interests
460
435
434
Total equity
10,697
10,457
10,437
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
194,987
173,758
180,470
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 101 million and NIS 86
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 738 million and NIS 263 million and NIS 333 million at 30.9.22, 30.9.21
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 808 million and NIS 440 million and NIS 641 million at 30.9.22, 30.9.21
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(NIS million)
For the three months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as of June 30, 2022
927
(291)
9,337
9,973
447
10,420
Net profit for the period
-
-
467
467
15
482
Dividend
-
-
(170)
(170)
-
(170)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(33)
-
(33)
(2)
(35)
Balance as at September 30, 2022
927
(324)
9,634
10,237
460
10,697
For the three months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as of June 30, 2021
927
(152)
*9,105
9,880
421
10,301
Net profit for the period
-
-
364
364
13
377
Dividend
-
-
(225)
(225)
-
(225)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
3
-
3
1
4
Balance as at September 30, 2021
927
(149)
9,244
10,022
435
10,457
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2021 (audited)
927
(181)
9,257
10,003
434
10,437
Adjustment of the opening balance, net of tax, due to the effect of initial
-
-
(44)
(44)
(4)
(48)
Adjusted balance at January 1, 2022, following initial implementation
927
(181)
9,213
9,959
430
10,389
Net profit for the period
-
-
1,131
1,131
41
1,172
Dividend
-
-
(710)
(710)
-
(710)
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
-
(143)
-
(143)
(11)
(154)
Balance as at September 30, 2022
927
(324)
9,634
10,237
460
10,697
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (unaudited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2020 (audited)
927
(183)
8,397
9,141
394
9,535
Net profit for the period
-
-
1,072
1,072
39
1,111
Dividend
-
-
(225)
(225)
-
(225)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
34
-
34
2
36
Balance as at September 30, 2021
927
(149)
9,244
10,022
435
10,457
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
(NIS million)
For the year ended December 31, 2021 (audited)
Share
Accumulated
Retained
Total
Non-
Total
Balance as at December 31, 2020
927
(183)
8,397
9,141
394
9,535
Net profit for the year
-
-
1,405
1,405
50
1,455
Dividend
-
-
(545)
(545)
(10)
(555)
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
-
2
-
2
-
2
Balance as at December 31, 2021
927
(181)
9,257
10,003
434
10,437
* Cumulative effect of the initial implementation of US accounting principles in the matter of financial instruments – credit losses (ASC-326).
