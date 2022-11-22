"The Calling" Memoir Wins Gold in 2022 Global Book Awards

MIAMI, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Chris Chen and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gordon Chen took home the Gold in the 2022 Global Book Awards for their memoir, The Calling: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and the Future of Healthcare. The book was chosen out of hundreds and claimed the top spot in the Biographical - Professional & Academic category. The awards recognize authors with global appeal in the publishing industry.

In The Calling, Chris and Gordon Chen share how the family succeeded beyond their wildest expectations through a combination of determination, data, family, and faith. They turned what could have been a family tragedy into an opportunity that will revolutionize healthcare delivery for years to come. The Calling will give you hope. Released on August 16, 2022, The Calling is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold. (PRNewswire)

The Calling: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and the Future of Healthcare took home the Gold in the 2022 Global Book Awards.

As a part of their mission to revolutionize America's healthcare system, the Chens wrote the book to shine a light on how an expensive, uncoordinated, and confusing system works for itself at the expense of suffering patients. The Calling tells the story of how ChenMed, a physician-led, mission-driven company, is transforming care of patients from forgotten and underserved communities by taking a proactive and preventive approach to care.

"We're grateful to the Global Book Awards for the recognition of our first memoir, The Calling. We believe our family was called to bring affordable, VIP care to people who need it most, and through our book, we hope to continue to inspire change and transform communities left behind by America's current transaction-driven healthcare system." – Chris and Gordon Chen

About ChenMed:

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The company operates more than 100 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine, and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, JenCare Senior Medical Center and IntuneHealth™. Thanks to its leading healthcare technology organization, Curity™, ChenMed was recently named a "Best Place to Work in IT" by IDG's Insider Pro and ComputerWorld.

ChenMed's unique physician-led primary care model, proprietary technological capabilities, and impressive results have earned the company recognition by the White House, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the U.K. National Health System. ChenMed has also been featured in publications such as Modern Healthcare, Health Affairs, Forbes, The Economist, WSJ, NEJM, The Guardian, and Medical Economics, which named ChenMed, "Best Primary Care System in the U.S."

