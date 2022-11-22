2023 Jeep® Compass 4x4 Newly Equipped with Standard Advanced 2.0-liter Turbocharged Engine for Optimal Performance

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2023 Jeep® Compass 4x4 is newly equipped with standard advanced 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 200 horsepower and 221 lb.-ft. of torque. Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system is now standard on all models; Compass Trailhawk model is equipped with the Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system, which delivers a class-leading 20:1 crawl ratio. Standard Selec-Terrain provides up to four modes for the best four-wheel-drive performance in any weather condition. (PRNewswire)

Offered for the first time on Jeep® Compass, the 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine delivers 200 horsepower and 221 lb.-ft. of torque

Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system now standard on all models; Trailhawk model equipped with Jeep Active Drive Low 4x4 system offers class-leading 20:1 crawl ratio

Standard Selec-Terrain provides up to four modes for the best four-wheel-drive performance in any weather condition

Advanced safety features standard across all trims now include drowsy driver detection, rear seat reminder alert and security alarm

Automatic high-beam headlamp control standard on Latitude models and above

Three unique appearance and special edition packages continue to be available for those who want to stand out on the roads and trails; expanded exterior colors for special-edition Compass (RED) model

New 17-inch wheels are standard on Sport and Latitude models

Available in five different 4x4 trim configurations: Sport, Latitude, Latitude LUX, Limited and the rugged Trail Rated Trailhawk, the 2023 Jeep Compass is available now for order and scheduled to start arriving in North American Jeep showrooms in first quarter 2023

Building on the impressive redesign from the inside out for the 2022 model year, the 2023 Jeep® Compass is getting a boost of performance with the introduction of a fun-to-drive, turbocharged powertrain.

The 2023 Compass is newly equipped with a standard 200-horsepower 2.0-liter engine that delivers exceptional responsiveness and enhanced drivability. The full lineup of Jeep Compass 4x4 models deliver even more legendary off-road capability plus an exciting amount of advanced safety and security features.

"We've received tremendous customer feedback on the Jeep Compass' new interior and all the high-tech features, and now we have the opportunity to showcase the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine standard on all Compass models for the 2023 model year," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "I can't wait for customers to take it for a spin, because not only is it more powerful, it's also really fun to drive."

Available in five different 4x4 trim configurations: Sport, Latitude, Latitude LUX, Limited and the rugged Trail Rated Trailhawk, the 2023 Jeep Compass is available now for order and scheduled to start arriving in North American Jeep showrooms in first quarter 2023.

Go anywhere Jeep 4x4 capability with premium on-road performance

The new 2023 Jeep Compass delivers incredible performance, whether traversing off-road trails or navigating busy city streets. Legendary off-road capability begins courtesy of two advanced, intelligent 4x4 systems.

Jeep Active Drive

Newly standard on all Jeep Compass trims and enabled by an innovative PTU, the Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system is fully automatic and delivers seamless operation in and out of four-wheel drive, at any speed with no driver intervention. Jeep Active Drive enables optimal grip in low-traction conditions.

Jeep Active Drive Low

Providing the Compass Trailhawk with legendary off-road capability, Jeep Active Drive Low builds on the Jeep Active Drive 4x4 system and affords a class-leading 20:1 crawl ratio and low range for 4x4 Trail Rated capability.

Both Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4x4 systems include the Jeep Selec-Terrain system, providing up to four modes (Auto, Snow, Sand/Mud modes, plus exclusive Rock mode on the Trailhawk model) for driver controllable, four-wheel-drive performance on- or off-road and in all weather conditions.

For even greater Trail Rated off-road capability, Selec-Terrain includes standard Hill-descent Control on Trailhawk models. Hill-descent Control maintains vehicle speed down steep, rugged grades by actively controlling the brakes, allowing the driver to focus on steering.

The 2023 Compass features a class-exclusive fully disconnecting rear axle and power-transfer unit (PTU) in order to provide enhanced fuel economy. Jeep Active Drive and Active Drive Low 4x4 systems instantly engage when 4x4 traction is needed.

New high-efficient, high-output powertrain

The 2023 Jeep Compass offers premium on-road manners courtesy of a new standard engine across the lineup. One of the most technologically advanced engines in the automotive industry, the 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine is rated at 200 horsepower and 221 lb.-ft. of torque and is mated to a new highly efficient eight-speed automatic transmission.

Fitted with engine stop-start (ESS) technology, this new powertrain delivers low emissions, quick 0-60 miles per hour (mph) launch performance and enhanced drivability. The 2.0-liter I-4 features a twin-scroll, low inertia turbocharger with an electric actuated waste gate for exceptional responsiveness and performance, even while traversing over difficult terrain. The turbo is mounted directly to the cylinder head to reduce emissions and improve durability. A dedicated cooling circuit lowers the temperature of the intake air, throttle body and turbocharger.

Hydraulic-filled mounts absorb vibrations from the engine, preventing them from being transmitted to the cockpit, for a smooth and premium feel for the driver and passengers. The driver will also notice improved handling via a larger rear stabilizer bar and unique tuning of the Electronic Power Steering system.

The engine is part of the Stellantis Global Medium Engine family and features double overhead camshafts (DOHC), dual independent camshaft timing, and a cooled exhaust gas recirculation (C-EGR) system.

Direct fuel injection, coupled with turbocharging, enables more efficient combustion, reduced emissions and increased performance. The fuel pump supplies the engine's 2,900-psi high-pressure common-rail injection system. These high pressures produce better fuel atomization and allow for more precise fuel delivery than port fuel-injected systems.

The cast-aluminum alloy cylinder head features a central injector and high tumble intake ports. This combination provides high charge motion and balanced air flow to improve fuel efficiency and performance. Integrated into the cylinder head is a water-cooled exhaust manifold to reduce emissions while providing increased engine reliability.

The 2.0-liter I-4 engine features a low-pressure, sand cast-aluminum block with cast-in iron liner with an 84mm bore and 90mm stroke for a total displacement of 1,995cc. Cast-aluminum pistons, with a 10:1 compression ratio, have four valve pockets to accommodate the dual variable-valve timing [VVT] system. Each cylinder bore is fitted with gallery-mounted piston oil cooling jets to limit piston temperatures, reduce spark knock and increase piston durability. Select-fit main and rod bearings enable reduced clearances to help lower system oil demand and oil pumping effort. In addition, floating piston pins utilize diamond-like coating (DLC) for reduced friction.

The high-energy ignition system includes a high-energy ignition coil for better fuel efficiency. Precious-metal spark plugs with iridium and platinum provide lasting durability. Located in the center of the cam cover, the spark plugs are easily accessible when service is required. Sodium-filled exhaust valves and plasma-coated piston rings also help extend the engine's life and bolster durability.

A variable displacement two-stage oil pump provides high oil pressure under high speed but switches to a low-pressure mode for improved fuel economy during typical driving conditions. The piston cooling is also managed by the two-stage oil pump to enhance fuel economy under normal driving conditions while improving durability under demanding, high-load engine operation. A large capacity oil cooler extends the oil change interval and ensures engine durability.

An inverted tooth primary chain drives both the intake and exhaust camshafts and minimizes noise. Camshafts are robotically assembled using hollow shafts to reduce weight. The use of hollow shafts provides a 3.5-lb. weight reduction when compared to an equivalent solid shaft.

Eight-speed automatic transmission

The Jeep Compass' new eight-speed automatic transmission provides a more responsive driving experience with quicker acceleration and smoother shifting. The eight-speed automatic transmission enables the 2023 Compass to optimize engine output and smooth, efficient power delivery at highway speeds. Standard on all Jeep Compass 4x4 models, the eight-speed automatic transmission is uniquely suited to the requirements of the Trailhawk model. The Trail Rated 4x4 rock-crawl ratio is enabled by a 4.71:1 first gear ratio coupled with a 4.398 final drive to deliver its 20:1 class-leading crawl ratio.

Advanced, high-tech safety and security features

The new 2023 Jeep Compass offers more than 80 safety and security features, the most available safety features in its class. Advanced safety features now standard across all trims include drowsy driver detection, rear seat reminder alert and security alarm.

Drowsy driver detection tracks vehicle movement, such as lane deviation, and interaction, such as steering-wheel input over time, for driving behavior consistent with that of a drowsy driver. When certain thresholds are reached, the system responds with audio and/or visual cautions for the driver to pull over.

A new rear seat reminder alert notifies a driver that an occupant might be in the back seat prior to exiting the vehicle. The driver will receive a visible and audible alert once the vehicle is placed in park and the engine is disengaged.

Additional standard and available safety features on the 2023 Jeep Compass include:

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (standard on Limited and Trailhawk; available on Latitude and Latitude LUX)

Active Lane Management

Blind-spot Monitoring

Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking

Highway Assist semi-autonomous driving system (available on Limited and Trailhawk)

ParkView rear back-up camera

ParkSense Front Park Assist sensors (standard on Limited and Trailhawk)

ParkSense Front and Rear Park Assist sensors (available on Latitude, Latitude LUX, Limited and Trailhawk)

Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist (available on Latitude, Latitude LUX, Limited and Trailhawk)

Surround View Camera (available on Latitude models and above)

Switch-activated electric park brake

Traffic Sign Recognition (available on Limited and Trailhawk)

Location-specific tire pressure monitoring system

Jeep Compass also offers the latest and most advanced LED lighting technology. LED headlamps provide exceptional performance with a balanced beam of light that minimizes glare for oncoming traffic, while doubling the light output directly in front of the vehicle for improved illumination of the road ahead. Side lighting improves visibility while cornering and is activated by either steering wheel angle input or turn signal activations when the headlamps are on. Automatic high-beam headlamp control is now standard on Latitude models and above.

Premium craftsmanship inside and out

For the 2023 Compass, unique appearance and special edition packages continue for those who want to stand out on the roads and trails.

Sophisticated exterior styling is elevated on the Limited trim with the High Altitude package. Design elements introduced include body-color painted front and rear lower fascias with Neutral Grey accents, painted side flares, dual-pane panoramic sunroof, a full suite of premium LED lighting and stylish 19-inch painted Granite Crystal aluminum wheels.

Redesigned from the inside out for the 2022 model year, the 2023 Compass interior design showcases a modern, technologically advanced cabin with ample storage, comfort and attention to craftsmanship. The modern, sophisticated environment features signature Jeep design elements, high-quality materials and state-of-the-art technology.

Next-generation technologies offered on the 2023 Compass include an available 10.25-inch frameless full-color thin-film transistor (TFT) digital cluster – one of the largest in the segment, a standard 10.1-inch digital infotainment touchscreen, the new five-times faster Uconnect 5 with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an available wireless charging pad and an available premium Alpine nine-speaker audio system.

Based on the well-appointed Limited trim, the special-edition Compass (RED) model helps fund life-saving health programs around the world through a multi-brand Stellantis partnership with the (RED)® campaign. Distinctive design features include Redline Red painted mirror caps, body-color roof and lower cladding, 19-inch aluminum painted wheels, black leather-trimmed bucket seats, Uconnect 5 with 10.1-inch digital touchscreen display and unique (RED) badging. Exterior paint colors expand to now include Diamond Black and Billet Silver along with Redline Pearl-Coat.

The Altitude package for the Latitude model provides a bold look based on customer requests for more custom looks from the factory. The blacked out appearance package includes 18-inch Gloss Black aluminum wheels, Gloss Black exterior badges and accents and black-painted roof. The well-crafted and generously appointed interior includes black premium cloth/vinyl seats with black stitching, a premium-wrapped steering wheel and Piano Black accents.

The 2023 Jeep Compass also receives an updated wheel lineup, with distinctive designs up to 19 inches and blacked-out options. The Trailhawk model comes equipped with a new painted Gloss Black wheel, while Sport and Latitude models receive a new and distinctive 17-inch painted alloy wheel design.

Jeep Wave® customer care program

The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire Jeep brand lineup, including all trims on the new 2023 Jeep Compass. The premium owner loyalty program is filled with exciting benefits and exclusive perks, including:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Vehicle protection including 24/7 roadside assistance and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep brand events

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

