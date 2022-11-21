Higginbotham Establishes Second Office in Alabama with Burkholder Insurance, Inc.

Burkholder Insurance, Inc. in Mobile, AL, Joins the Large Growing National Independent Insurance Firm

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Burkholder Insurance, Inc., an independent broker of commercial and personal property/casualty insurance and bonds, is the second agency in Mobile, AL, to join Higginbotham, an insurance, financial and HR services firm ranked as one of the largest independent brokers in the U.S. The deal gives Burkholder Insurance, Inc. broader service capacity, including employee benefits and HR consulting and outsourcing.

Higginbotham is a top 20 independent insurance, financial and HR services firm nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/Higginbotham) (PRNewswire)

Burkholder Insurance, Inc. in Mobile, AL , joins Higginbotham , a large growing national independent insurance firm

Higginbotham is strategically growing to expand its footprint and increase its service capability by selectively partnering with other independent agencies that have strong reputations in their local markets, a desire to keep growing by tapping into its single source solution and a strong cultural match. The firm entered Alabama in December 2021 to widen its network of community-based insurance partners. Combined, it has 47 employees in Mobile supported by a team of more than 2,000 risk specialists and service associates nationwide.

"People like working with their community agency over a giant corporation," stated Josh Smith, managing partner for Higginbotham's Alabama region. "Partnering with likeminded agencies allows people to have direct access to Higginbotham and the caliber of services we can provide as a large firm. Our partnership with Burkholder Insurance will increase their service ability and further strengthen the Higginbotham name in Mobile and throughout Alabama."

Burkholder Insurance, Inc.'s primary market is small to mid-size businesses in southern Alabama with a large practice in the contractor industry. Paul Burkholder Sr. opened the agency in 1951 after first selling insurance door-to-door. At one point in time, the family-run business included Paul's son Paul Jr. and grandsons, and Paul III and Chris.

Burkholder Insurance, Inc. President Paul Burkholder III said, "Higginbotham's people-centric culture aligns with ours. Like us, they began as a small operation and grew one customer at a time because of their humility and sincere concern for the wellbeing of employees and customers. We fully trust our future growth and the care of our people to their leadership."

Higginbotham named Paul Burkholder III a managing director, and he will continue overseeing Burkholder Insurance, Inc.'s operations.

About Burkholder Insurance, Inc.

Burkholder Insurance, Inc. is a third-generation family-owned property/casualty insurance agency that serves customers in South Alabama and adjoining states. The agency provides business and personal risk solutions and customized care backed by 71 years of experience. Burkholder Insurance, Inc. is a five-time Frankenmuth Diamond Achiever in Alabama and an Auto-Owners Sapphire Agency. Visit burkholderins.com for more information.

About Higginbotham

Employee owned and customer inspired, Higginbotham is a single source solution for insurance, financial and HR services. The firm was established in 1948 and ranks by revenue as the nation's 21st largest independent insurance firm. Serving thousands of businesses and individuals through locations coast-to-coast, Higginbotham's approach to finding insurance, employee benefit and risk management solutions is more individual and less institutional. By understanding customer priorities, eliminating inefficiencies and committing to transparency, Higginbotham is a place that leads with values so value leads. Visit higginbotham.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Higginbotham