Gateway Rehab Provides Notification of Data Security Incident

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Rehabilitation Center ("Gateway Rehab"), a non-profit organization that provides drug and alcohol rehabilitation services throughout the greater Pittsburg region, has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted personal and/or protected health information belonging to certain current and former Gateway Rehab patients. Gateway Rehab has notified potentially impacted individuals of this incident and has provided resources to assist them.

On June 13, 2022, Gateway Rehab discovered that it had experienced an incident disrupting access to certain of its systems. Gateway Rehab took immediate steps to secure these systems and promptly launched an investigation. Gateway Rehab engaged independent digital forensics and incident response experts to determine what happened and to identify any information that may have been accessed or acquired without authorization as a result. As a result of that investigation, Gateway Rehab confirmed on July 8, 2022 that data potentially containing personal and/or protected health information may have been impacted, and began a comprehensive review process to discern the exact nature of the information and the individuals involved. That review concluded on September 21, 2022 and confirmed that certain personal and/or protected health information of Gateway Rehab current and former patients may have been in the data that was compromised. On November 18, 2022, Gateway Rehab issued notification letters to all potentially impacted individuals along with resources to help protect their information.

The following information may have been involved in the incident: name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license or state ID number, financial account and/or payment card number, medical information and health insurance information. Gateway Rehab has no evidence that any of this information has been misused.

Gateway Rehab takes the security of its patient information very seriously and has taken steps to help prevent a similar event from occurring in the future.

Gateway Rehab has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives can be reached at 1-833-896-4861.

The privacy and protection of personal information is a top priority for Gateway Rehab, and Gateway Rehab regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

