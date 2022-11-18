AWH Celebrates Opening of Second Medical Dispensary in Pennsylvania

Ascend Wayne expands MSO's presence in Keystone State with additional outlet dispensary

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, announced the opening of its Ascend Wayne medical cannabis outlet dispensary, located at 745 Lancaster Avenue.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Ascend Wayne will soft launch on Saturday, Nov. 19 and celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. Similar to the Company's first location in Pennsylvania, Ascend Scranton, Ascend Wayne will be an outlet dispensary, offering everyday low pricing and a range of affordable products with the goal of helping patients from all backgrounds incorporate premium cannabis into their lives. Patients will have access to a selection of top-selling vaporizers, concentrates, whole flower products, prerolls, ingestibles, topicals and accessories.

Situated in a lively suburb of Philadelphia, Ascend Wayne will offer high-level service to medical patients in the region. Ascend Wayne boasts over 1,600 square feet of sales space; six POS stations for seamless purchasing; and a private consultation room for discussions with onsite medical professionals. The location also features 55 parking spaces including two ADA spots.

"The Main Line of Pennsylvania is a vibrant, bustling community and an incredible place for Ascend to lay down roots as the state's medical cannabis market expands," said Daniel Neville, interim co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer. "As an outlet dispensary with a variety of affordable options, Ascend Wayne offers cannabis products that are both accessible and high-quality. The Ascend team looks forward to establishing our second presence in Pennsylvania and hopes that our momentum in the state continues as we welcome more patients into our dispensaries."

Ascend Wayne is open from 8 am to 8 pm daily and no appointment is required.

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Ozone Reserve, and Simply Herb branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, and on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others: the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.