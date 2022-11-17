HELLAS CONSTRUCTION HELPS ATHLETES UNLEASH POTENTIAL ON ADJOINING FOOTBALL/SOFTBALL FIELDS IN VIRGINIA CITY, NEVADA

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletes for the Virginia City Muckers in Virginia City, Nevada are playing with unleashed potential on newly renovated football and softball field surfaces installed by Hellas Construction. The adjacent fields each feature sport-specific playing surfaces over a top of-the-line shock pad to increase safety and promote superior play for their academic athletes.

The new football field features Matrix Helix® turf with the Muckers' pick and shovel mining logo embedded at midfield. The softball field features Major Play® synthetic turf. Both fields are supported by a Cushdrain® shock pad.

A Mucker is a hard rock gold and silver miner made famous in the region during the gold and silver strike in 1859. Home to Virginia City High School, Storey County ISD's newest football field is located just a few miles from Mount Davidson. Superintendent Todd Hess says, "Mount Davidson is the richest mountain in the world and is incorporated into our Mucker logo."

"I am excited that we have a brand-new field with all these beautiful colors," says Virginia City Muckers Head Softball Coach Kristen Chandler. "We have always had just VCHS on the field and now we can show off our new Muckers logo at midfield."

Hellas Construction's Matrix Helix® synthetic turf has curled monofilament fibers and shape memory technology. The curled fibers are resilient, stable, and bounce back after use to secure the infill, and prevent migration and 'splash-out' for a uniform, aesthetically pleasing playing surface, making it the perfect showcase for the Mucker's logo. Hellas Construction's Matrix Helix® synthetic turf is trusted by eleven NFL teams for their game field or practice facilities.

Beyond the beautiful aesthetics of both fields, the turf helps increase the level of play for athletes. On the softball field, Major Play turf delivers consistent and predictable ball response while being shock-absorbent, which allows for consistent ball hops.

The adjoining football and softball synthetic turf uses RealFill™ infill made of pea gravel and dust-free cuboidal SBR rubber with a deliberate shape and size designed to minimize migration. This provides athletes a uniform and predictable playing surface throughout the life of the field.

Cushdrain is an elastic layer paved in place over a laser-graded drainstone foundation to maintain planarity and form of the fields while protecting athletes from injuries caused by hard impacts with the surface.

Hellas Vice President of Business Development James Towsley stated, "We are so proud to be working with Virginia City. The Muckers are excited to play on high quality synthetic turf that will deliver the type of playing experience that fosters exceptional performance."

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. By controlling the supply chain, Hellas can complete any turf, track, court, or sports lighting project – start to finish – without delay. Along with hundreds of K-12 and collegiate facilities, Hellas has built NFL fields and practice fields from coast to coast for teams including Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com

About Virginia City High School – Virginia City High School empowers each student's sense of community, academic excellence, and thirst for life-long learning by opening minds and releasing potential. Virginia City High School is a public school in Storey County and includes the town of Dayton. With only 124 students in grades 9 through 12, Virginia City High School is the 109th largest public high school in Nevada and plays 8-man football in Class 1A. At 6,200 feet elevation, Virginia City is in the Comstock historic district, which is the largest historic district in the United States. (View Feature Video Link of Virginia City HS https://vimeo.com/771732269 )

